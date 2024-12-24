Authors Nik Nicole and Madison Devor’s New Book “Paralyzed Love: Breaking Barriers” is a Powerful Story of One Young Girl’s First Experience with Love
Recent release “Paralyzed Love: Breaking Barriers” from Page Publishing authors Nik Nicole and Madison Devor is a stirring tale that follows a young girls’ first encounter with romantic love, and the obstacles she must overcome in order to navigate these new feelings while dealing with societal pressures from those around her.
Altus, OK, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nik Nicole, a proud disabled United States Air Force veteran, and Madison Devor, Nik’s cherished daughter, have completed their new book “Paralyzed Love: Breaking Barriers”: a poignant exploration of young love that follows one girl’s experiences in feeling a romantic attraction for the first time, discovering the incredible strength that love can hold.
“‘Paralyzed Love’ follows the journey of a young girl navigating her first experience with love,” share Nik and Madison. “Set against the backdrop of societal challenges including race, interracial relationships, classism, community dynamics, and family drama, the protagonist must confront these obstacles in order to pursue her feelings. As she grapples with the complexities of these influences, she discovers the transformative power of love at first sight. Through trials and tribulations, the novel explores how genuine love can endure and overcome even the most formidable barriers, ultimately proving that the strength of love knows no bounds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nik Nicole and Madison Devor’s enthralling tale will invite readers to reminisce about their own experiences with love, serving as a timeless reminder that love is a force that transcends and should be cherished. Heartfelt and deeply character-driven, “Paralyzed Love: Breaking Barriers” is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, offering a beautiful and candid exploration of what love can become.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Paralyzed Love: Breaking Barriers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
