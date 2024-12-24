Authors Nik Nicole and Madison Devor’s New Book “Paralyzed Love: Breaking Barriers” is a Powerful Story of One Young Girl’s First Experience with Love

Recent release “Paralyzed Love: Breaking Barriers” from Page Publishing authors Nik Nicole and Madison Devor is a stirring tale that follows a young girls’ first encounter with romantic love, and the obstacles she must overcome in order to navigate these new feelings while dealing with societal pressures from those around her.