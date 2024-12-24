Author Ashley Ackerson’s New Book “Luna” is a Heartwarming Tale Celebrating Authenticity and Friendship That Follows a Lone Wolf in Search of a New Pack
Recent release “Luna” from Page Publishing author Ashley Ackerson follows a young wolf named Luna, who is ridiculed for her unique call and feels ostracized by her pack. However, when she encounters another lone wolf with a distinctive call, they form their own pack and celebrate their differences together.
Pittsburgh, PA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Ackerson, a writer, teacher, mental health advocate, and lover of all things wild, has completed her new book “Luna”: a beautifully illustrated story that captures the essence of individuality and the power of friendship through the journey of a young wolf who learns to embrace her unique voice.
Raised on a little farm in a tiny town surrounded by birds, trees, and stars, author Ashley Ackerson currently resides in Pittsburgh with her biggest source of inspiration—her incredible husband and three beautiful kids. Ashley’s passions are breaking cycles, healing generational trauma, and helping others do the same. Her life goal is to cultivate a loving, wholesome family with an appreciation for nature and a thirst for exploring the world. Outside of motherhood, she enjoys traveling, working with underserved populations, and sharing the power and wisdom of words with others.
"But what about your family?", Ashley writes. "Don't you miss them? I bet it's so hard turning away from those you love."
"It was hard leaving the pack. But being in the wrong one was harder. I never stopped loving them, but each night I howl at the stars and remember what I've learned."
Published by Page Publishing, Ashley Ackerson’s engaging story not only entertains but also imparts essential lessons about acceptance and the importance of finding one’s voice. Through Luna’s journey, young readers are encouraged to embrace what makes them special, fostering a sense of belonging and community while recognizing the strength that friendship can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Luna” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
