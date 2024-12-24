Author Ashley Ackerson’s New Book “Luna” is a Heartwarming Tale Celebrating Authenticity and Friendship That Follows a Lone Wolf in Search of a New Pack

Recent release “Luna” from Page Publishing author Ashley Ackerson follows a young wolf named Luna, who is ridiculed for her unique call and feels ostracized by her pack. However, when she encounters another lone wolf with a distinctive call, they form their own pack and celebrate their differences together.