Author Kathy Andersen’s New Book “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: The Adventures of Summer Vacation” Follows Two Best Friends Who Build a Special Clubhouse for the Summer
Recent release “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: The Adventures of Summer Vacation” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kathy Andersen is a charming tale that centers around two best friends who build a clubhouse for their summer adventures. But when rain threatens to ruin their fun, they’ll have to think of a way to protect their clubhouse from being wrecked by water.
Macomb, MI, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Andersen, a native of the Midwest who taught preschool for over twenty years and continued her career working with elementary students, has completed her new book “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: The Adventures of Summer Vacation”: a delightful story of friendship and ingenuity that follows Alouette and Nora Lou as they work to find a way to protect their brand new clubhouse from the threat of summer rainstorms.
“Two best friends, Alouette and Nora, start summer vacation from school,” writes Andersen. “Looking forward to spending their summer together, they begin planning and building a clubhouse where they can spend their days together.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kathy Andersen’s adorable tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to enjoy the exciting adventures that summer vacation can bring. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Andersen’s tale to life, “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: The Adventures of Summer Vacation” is sure to spark creativity and imagination amongst readers of all ages, inspiring them to think up their own exciting summer adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: The Adventures of Summer Vacation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories