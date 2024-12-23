Author Kathy Andersen’s New Book “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: The Adventures of Summer Vacation” Follows Two Best Friends Who Build a Special Clubhouse for the Summer

Recent release “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: The Adventures of Summer Vacation” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kathy Andersen is a charming tale that centers around two best friends who build a clubhouse for their summer adventures. But when rain threatens to ruin their fun, they’ll have to think of a way to protect their clubhouse from being wrecked by water.