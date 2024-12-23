Author R.J. Adkison’s New Book “What A Life” is a Fascinating Memoir That Invites Readers to Embark on a Nostalgic Trip Through the Author’s Childhood
Recent release “What A Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author R.J. Adkison is a captivating autobiographical account that explores the author’s childhood growing up in Inglewood, California, during the 50s and 60s. With each tale, Adkinson shares vivid memories of a simpler time, evoking a sense of freedom and innocence that serve as the hallmark of adolescence.
Yucca Valley, CA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R.J. Adkison, who became an expert auto mechanic and remained in that field until retirement, has completed his new book “What A Life”: a riveting memoir that takes readers back in time to experience the author’s childhood during a transformative period in American history.
“When I grew up in Inglewood, California, back in the fifties and sixties, times were so different to what they are today,” writes Adkinson. “The cities grew much slower. Mind you, we didn’t have vast open wilderness areas but plenty of smaller fields and empty lots that were very comfortable for us kids to cut loose in. Needless to say, we could grow up at a normal pace rather than be pressured to become adults early in life like the kids of today. So, when I say we cut loose, we cut loose!
“We played with explosives, our bicycles, dirt bikes, and later, with hot rods and other things in between. Basically, I would have to write another one just to explain what’s in this book! So, I hope this is enough to get your curiosity up to see what’s inside.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, R.J. Adkison’s enthralling tale is not only a riveting account of the author’s own childhood, but a captivating look back at a simpler time in America and the innocence that adolescence can bring. Deeply personal and candid, “What A Life” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, inviting audiences to reflect and reminisce about their own childhoods and the joy and wonder that the world can hold when one is young.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "What A Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
