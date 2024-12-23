Author R.J. Adkison’s New Book “What A Life” is a Fascinating Memoir That Invites Readers to Embark on a Nostalgic Trip Through the Author’s Childhood

Recent release “What A Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author R.J. Adkison is a captivating autobiographical account that explores the author’s childhood growing up in Inglewood, California, during the 50s and 60s. With each tale, Adkinson shares vivid memories of a simpler time, evoking a sense of freedom and innocence that serve as the hallmark of adolescence.