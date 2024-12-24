Author Bruce Kellogg’s New Book, "Real Estate: Creative Financing," is an Insightful Guide to Navigating Real Estate Through Unorthodox Financial Means
Recent release “Real Estate: Creative Financing” from Page Publishing author Bruce Kellogg is a brilliant guide designed to help readers who want to get involved in owning real estate but lack the cash necessary to do so. By revealing his insider tips and tricks, Kellogg offers readers a way to get creative with their financing to break into the world of real estate.
San Jose, CA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Kellogg, who has been a realtor and investor in California for forty-five years, has completed his new book, “Real Estate: Creative Financing”: a unique and thought-provoking look at how one can begin investing in real estate despite a lack of experience, knowledge, or even cash.
“Why buy and read ‘Real Estate Creative Financing?’” asks Kellogg. “Are you interested in owning rental real estate? But are you short of cash? Would you like to learn how to own real estate without cash? Learn the basics from this book. Learn what a note is. Learn about security instruments. Learn about purchase and sale agreements. For example, some sellers don’t need cash but would prefer to offer financing to their buyers. This book teaches you how to find those sellers. Many other profitable techniques are demonstrated in this book. Buy this book if you want to succeed in real estate creative financing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Kellogg’s riveting guide draws upon years of professional experience that has allowed the author to purchase nearly three-hundred and fifty investment properties throughout his career. Insightful and eye-opening, “Real Estate: Creative Financing” is the ultimate tool for those seeking to cash in on the benefits of owning real estate, no matter where they may be starting from.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Real Estate: Creative Financing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
