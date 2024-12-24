Author Bruce Kellogg’s New Book, "Real Estate: Creative Financing," is an Insightful Guide to Navigating Real Estate Through Unorthodox Financial Means

Recent release “Real Estate: Creative Financing” from Page Publishing author Bruce Kellogg is a brilliant guide designed to help readers who want to get involved in owning real estate but lack the cash necessary to do so. By revealing his insider tips and tricks, Kellogg offers readers a way to get creative with their financing to break into the world of real estate.