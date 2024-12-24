Author Kathleen Austin’s New Book, "The Big Catch," is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship Following Young Steven and Kathy as They Set Off to Catch a Big Fish at the Lake
Recent release “The Big Catch” from Page Publishing author Kathleen Austin tells the thrilling journey of best friends Steven and Kathy as they set off to Amwell Lake in order to reel in a big fish. But when Kathy casts her fishing line, she soon discovers she’s snagged something much different than a fish, leading to an unforgettable and hilarious adventure between friends.
Milford, NJ, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Austin, who is currently retired and living in Milford, New Jersey, with her husband, Jeffrey Austin Sr., and her son’s pet, a mini potbellied pig named Wendell, has completed her new book, “The Big Catch”: a delightful story that centers around best friends Steven and Kathy as they set off on a memoir fishing trip, only to find a few surprises as they try to reel in a big one.
“Steven and Kathy have been best friends since preschool,” writes Kathleen. “Steven tries to teach Kathy how to fish when they go on a picnic at Amwell Lake.
“‘The Big Catch’ is filled with adventure, suspense, and fun.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kathleen Austin’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s husband and son and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Steven and Kathy’s adventures. With vibrant artwork to help bring Kathleen’s story to life, “The Big Catch” is the perfect new addition to any family library, promising to help foster a love for nature and the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Big Catch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
