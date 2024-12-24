Author Kathleen Austin’s New Book, "The Big Catch," is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship Following Young Steven and Kathy as They Set Off to Catch a Big Fish at the Lake

Recent release “The Big Catch” from Page Publishing author Kathleen Austin tells the thrilling journey of best friends Steven and Kathy as they set off to Amwell Lake in order to reel in a big fish. But when Kathy casts her fishing line, she soon discovers she’s snagged something much different than a fish, leading to an unforgettable and hilarious adventure between friends.