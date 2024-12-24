Author Jamie Marie Ogiamien (Lampert)’s New Book, “Abide: A Story of Grief and Faith Written for the grieving soul,” Explores the Author’s Journey Through Grief

Recent release “Abide: A Story of Grief and Faith Written for the grieving soul” from Covenant Books author Jamie Marie Ogiamien (Lampert) is a poignant and thought-provoking memoir that follows the author’s experiences with grief following the passing of her brother, and how her faith and the Lord helped to carry her through her darkest moments.