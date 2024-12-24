Author Jamie Marie Ogiamien (Lampert)’s New Book, “Abide: A Story of Grief and Faith Written for the grieving soul,” Explores the Author’s Journey Through Grief
Recent release “Abide: A Story of Grief and Faith Written for the grieving soul” from Covenant Books author Jamie Marie Ogiamien (Lampert) is a poignant and thought-provoking memoir that follows the author’s experiences with grief following the passing of her brother, and how her faith and the Lord helped to carry her through her darkest moments.
Cloverdale, CA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jamie Marie Ogiamien (Lampert), a loving wife and mother of three who graduated from Biola University with her bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and a minor in biblical studies, has completed her new book, “Abide: A Story of Grief and Faith Written for the grieving soul”: a stirring and heartfelt reflection of the author’s journey through grief following the death of her brother, highlighting the important role that God played in her emotional healing.
“‘Abide’ was written in honor of my brother who passed away unexpectedly,” writes Jamie. “He was known for his sacrificial love and welcoming spirit by all who knew him. I hope the parts of his story that I tell will encourage others to love without bias or limit as he did. Grief is complex. It is rarely, if ever, a single emotion. This book was written for the grieving soul. While it’s my personal experience of grief, faith and the many emotions intertwined. My hope is that it reaches a grieving soul to provide comfort and reassurance. This book starts with me in a pit of despair, in physical agony from grief. I worried constantly over the idea of my brother’s salvation.
“As I worried, I wondered if he was safe in heaven and searched for answers; God opened my eyes to his great love. The fact that he would do the ‘unthinkable’ for any of his children. He reassured me that there was/is no need to question his love or ability to save. Looking back, I can see God’s personal touches throughout the small and big details of our tragedy. So much so that my understanding of his lovingkindness has grown tenfold in light of the ways he cares so beautifully for the hurting heart. Life is messy. Humans are messy. Grief is life-altering and constantly changing. It never leaves you; it becomes a part of you. Grief is the cost of love. But God! He is so much bigger and better than any pain or suffering we come across in this crazy world (John 16:33).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jamie Marie Ogiamien (Lampert)’s new book is a candid look at the pain that grief carries, and how the Lord can serve as a guiding light through those difficult moments. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Abide” provides readers with a beautiful exploration of how one’s faith can overcome any of life’s challenges, and there is no hurdle that God cannot help one face.
Readers can purchase “Abide: A Story of Grief and Faith Written for the grieving soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Abide’ was written in honor of my brother who passed away unexpectedly,” writes Jamie. “He was known for his sacrificial love and welcoming spirit by all who knew him. I hope the parts of his story that I tell will encourage others to love without bias or limit as he did. Grief is complex. It is rarely, if ever, a single emotion. This book was written for the grieving soul. While it’s my personal experience of grief, faith and the many emotions intertwined. My hope is that it reaches a grieving soul to provide comfort and reassurance. This book starts with me in a pit of despair, in physical agony from grief. I worried constantly over the idea of my brother’s salvation.
“As I worried, I wondered if he was safe in heaven and searched for answers; God opened my eyes to his great love. The fact that he would do the ‘unthinkable’ for any of his children. He reassured me that there was/is no need to question his love or ability to save. Looking back, I can see God’s personal touches throughout the small and big details of our tragedy. So much so that my understanding of his lovingkindness has grown tenfold in light of the ways he cares so beautifully for the hurting heart. Life is messy. Humans are messy. Grief is life-altering and constantly changing. It never leaves you; it becomes a part of you. Grief is the cost of love. But God! He is so much bigger and better than any pain or suffering we come across in this crazy world (John 16:33).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jamie Marie Ogiamien (Lampert)’s new book is a candid look at the pain that grief carries, and how the Lord can serve as a guiding light through those difficult moments. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Abide” provides readers with a beautiful exploration of how one’s faith can overcome any of life’s challenges, and there is no hurdle that God cannot help one face.
Readers can purchase “Abide: A Story of Grief and Faith Written for the grieving soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories