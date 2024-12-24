Author Phil Dahlstrom’s New Book, "Bridget the Beaver," is a Heartwarming Story of a Lonely Beaver Who Overcomes Multiple Challenges in Order to Finally Make Friends

Recent release “Bridget the Beaver” from Covenant Books author Phil Dahlstrom introduces young readers to Bridget, a kind and friendly young beaver navigating the challenges of social acceptance in a high mountain valley. Despite being teased by the other animals, Bridget remains hopeful and true to herself, demonstrating that authenticity can lead to genuine friendships.