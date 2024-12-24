Author Sharon Donovan’s New Book, "Forever," is a Poignant Novel That Explores the Challenges a Young Couple Faces While Fulfilling Their Promise of a Forever Love
Recent release “Forever” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sharon Donovan is a stirring tale that follows two young lovers as they commit to love each other forever. Despite their vow, Daniel and Kristin learn that love is something they must keep working at rather than a passive connection that can last without effort.
Vicksburg, MS, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Donovan, a retired nurse who lives in Mississippi with her two sons and enjoys reading, sewing, swimming, and spending time with her children, has completed her new book, “Forever”: a heartwarming and engaging tale that follows the relationship of Daniel and Kristin, two young lovers who vow to stay together forever, only to discover the work and effort that true love that lasts a lifetime takes.
“Love between two people is one of life’s most desired gifts to be treasured for all times—a precious treasure that endures without end, unchangeable and unstoppable,” writes Donovan. “Love gives no less than everything and gives all with no reserve, no regrets. You don’t choose love; love chooses you. And when you are chosen, you are chosen forever. Love is a powerful force that pulls at your heart, and with gladness and willingness, you surrender everything—a sweet, loving, and unconditional devotion to each other. Love goes beyond your soul. It is deep within your spirit, and it never weakens or fades. It is forever. True genuine love is from the heart and is desired by all. We all need and want love. It is part of our creation and survival. Love is like a precious stone, a precious gem—pure, brilliant, beautiful, enduring, and cherished forever."
The author continues, “When you truly love someone, you would never intentionally hurt that person. You care for them deeply and want the best for them. You want all their dreams to come true and their life to be complete and content, full of peace and happiness and love, most of all love. The difference between loving someone and being in love is all those things, in addition to passion or romantic love. You love your children, your parents, and your family. But being in love with someone, you have that special unexplainable passion or romantic love. You can give without loving or being in love, but if you truly love, you cannot help but give.
“This is a story about a girl and a boy who fell in love when they were fifteen years old. It was ‘sweet fifteen’. They were very much in love, but would it last? Was it really love? Was it that unconditional, unchangeable, unstoppable love from the heart? Was it true love, or were they just passionately infatuated with each other?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sharon Donovan’s engaging tale will capture the hearts of readers as they follow Daniel and Kristin’s story and experience the trials and triumphs the two must face together if they hope to reach their goal of forever. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Forever” is a candid look at what makes a relationship last, and the ways that true, forever love can change a person for the better.
