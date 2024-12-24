Author Douglas Minge Brown’s New Book, "Putting Foliage on the Family Tree: My Life in Stories," is a Collection of Tales Documenting the Author’s Life Experiences

Recent release “Putting Foliage on the Family Tree: My Life in Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Douglas Minge Brown is a poignant series of stories that follows the author’s journey. From humble beginnings to incredible success, Brown shares both his struggles and triumphs, as well as tales of his relatives and experiences that shaped who he is today.