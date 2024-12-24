Author Douglas Minge Brown’s New Book, "Putting Foliage on the Family Tree: My Life in Stories," is a Collection of Tales Documenting the Author’s Life Experiences
Recent release “Putting Foliage on the Family Tree: My Life in Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Douglas Minge Brown is a poignant series of stories that follows the author’s journey. From humble beginnings to incredible success, Brown shares both his struggles and triumphs, as well as tales of his relatives and experiences that shaped who he is today.
Santa Fe, NM, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Minge Brown has completed his new book, “Putting Foliage on the Family Tree: My Life in Stories”: a poignant memoir that traces the author’s journey from child to father to grandfather, student to teacher, and Dickensian corporate serf to Internet CEO.
In “Putting Foliage on the Family Tree,” author Douglas Minge Brown recounts the events of his life as well as those of his relatives in order to paint a clear picture of who he is and how he managed to overcome the struggles of his life. With each entry, Brown navigates past the shoals of corporate failure, entrepreneurial challenge, and governmental corruption. Events along the way include the ascendance of women, the explosion of technology, and the author’s widely publicized adventure with the unicycle.
“For forty years, I have been accumulating notes on various family stories and incidents in the hope that I would someday find time to assemble them into a narrative,” writes Brown. “A sabbatical in 2007 in Manhattan provided the perfect opportunity, and 2020’s COVID stay-at-home practice enabled me to update it.
“My intent is to provide a legacy to family and friends, strengthened by a desire to avoid the vacuum of information from my parents’ childhoods. Tragedy so dominated Dad’s boyhood that he never once spoke of his father to us. Mom’s youth came during the twilight of the Victorian era when information was heavily filtered and frequently reconstituted. These perspectives were among the unexpected revelations from writing this book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Minge Brown’s enthralling collection will transport readers back in time to a simpler era, inviting them to witness the pitfalls and triumphs the author encountered along the way. Deeply personal and candid, “Putting Foliage on the Family Tree” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, weaving a beautiful tapestry of a life well lived.
