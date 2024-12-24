Destini Robes’s New Book, “Daddy Is Coming Home,” is a Heartwarming Tale That Celebrates the Joy of a Family Reunion When a Soldier and Father Finally Returns Home
Covington, GA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Destini Robes, a military mother and wife, has completed her most recent book, “Daddy Is Coming Home”: a charming and uplifting tale that follows a young boy who eagerly awaits the return of his father, serving as a tribute to the strength of family connections and the sacrifices made by those who serve in the military.
Raised in Georgia, author Destini Robes has always been passionate about children and their development. Since becoming a mom, she has transferred that love and passion to her own child, but she still yearns to connect with other little ones. Reading and writing helps her bring new worlds to life, helping her reach out to other children and families like her own.
“‘Daddy’s Coming Home’ is about my loving son and husband,” writes Robes. “In the book, you will feel the connection and the anticipation of bear waiting for his dad to come home from a deployment. Daddy goes through some challenges of time difference and bad signals to continue to connect and show his love to his son while away. After eleven months of holidays and special moments. Bear finally reunites with his father and gets to give him the greasiest gift of all family.”
Published by Fulton Books, Destini Robes’s book expertly captures the emotional highs and lows experienced during a long separation, highlighting both the difficulties and the unwavering love that sustain a family through such times. With vibrant artwork and a powerful message based on the author’s own experiences, “Daddy Is Coming Home” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, offering a celebration of familial love and sacrifice.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Daddy Is Coming Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
