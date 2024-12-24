Vladimir Slackoff’s New Book, "Catholic Versus Christian," is an Eye-Opening Discussion That Unveils How to Distinguish True Biblical Teachings from Deceptive Doctrines
New York, NY, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vladimir Slackoff, a veteran of the US Army who worked in construction for nearly forty years, has completed his most recent book, “Catholic Versus Christian”: a faith-based read that addresses the challenge of discerning authentic biblical teachings from misleading interpretations.
In “Catholic Versus Christian,” Slackoff tackles the growing concern of false prophets and misleading interpretations of scripture, highlighting Jesus’s warning about deceitful teachers. The book underscores the necessity of cross-referencing sermons with the Bible and understanding scriptures in their proper context. Slackoff’s guide is designed to help believers quickly locate and verify biblical verses, preventing them from accepting potentially distorted teachings.
“False prophets always use scripture out of context to promote their own version of their religion,” writes Slackoff. “They twist the meaning of each verse so they can imply their own meaning and deceive believers. Have you ever been lied to? How did you feel after you found out? Have you ever lost a bet? How about a sports bet? How about a bet between you and the devil? Don’t bet your soul on maybes! Check with the Bible before accepting any sermon as true!
“People are too busy to spend hours searching the Bible to find verses of scripture so they can check to see if the scriptures in the sermon were used correctly.
“This book was designed to enable you to locate any chapter and verse quickly so you can check to see if the verses were used correctly, or if they were twisted out of context. If you use this book, you won’t need to research for hours or days. It will only take minutes to locate many of the most important subjects.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vladimir Slackoff’s book serves as a practical tool for believers to assess the validity of religious teachings and sermons. By offering a streamlined method for locating important scriptural references and understanding their correct application, Slackoff empowers readers to make informed spiritual decisions and safeguard their faith against deception.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Catholic Versus Christian” at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
