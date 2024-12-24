Brigadier General George A. Gray III’s New Book, “Ace of War,” is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Fascinating Experiences Serving in the US Air Force
Brevard, NC, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brigadier General George A. Gray III, a native of Childress, Texas, as well as a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his most recent book, “Ace of War”: a poignant memoir that documents the author’s time spent in the US Air Force, focusing on his service during Vietnam.
“The early years—my father was an Army Jag assigned to Childress Army Airfield, Texas,” shares the author. “Shortly after I was born, he was transferred to Nuremburg, Germany, to arrest and try Nazi war criminals. Six months later, he was assigned to Selfridge AFB, Michigan. After he retired, I attended the Citadel. After graduation, I attended pilot training and C-130 qualification.
“Assigned to Ching Chuan Kang AB in Taiwan, I flew a three-week rotation to Saigon–Bangkok flying combat sorties. Following several tours in the States, I assumed command of the 39 TAS at Pope AFB, North Carolina and flew a combat mission in Grenada.
“I took command of the 1st SOW at Hurlburt Field, Florida and deployed the wing for combat operations in Panama for Just Cause and desert storm.
“After promotion to brigadier general, I was deployed to Miami, Florida, as Air Force commander for JTF Andrew, the storm of the century that decimated South Florida.
“I took command of the 438 Airlift WIWG at McGuire AFB, New Jersey and was deployed to Haiti as AF commander to uphold democracy. I retired on December 1994.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brigadier General George A. Gray III’s book is a riveting autobiographical account that promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page as they follow along on the author’s rise through the ranks of the Air Force. Deeply personal and candid, “Ace of War” will transport readers right to the battlefield, revealing the struggles that the courageous men and women who serve the nation must overcome each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Ace of War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
