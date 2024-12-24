Bryan Pearson’s New Book, "Groggy Froggy," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Frog Who Comes to Learn That He is Nocturnal and Has More Energy During the Nighttime
Augusta, GA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bryan Pearson, a Florida native with a love for spinning stories about embracing one another and spreading happiness, has completed his most recent book, “Groggy Froggy”: a captivating story that follows a frog who, confused as to why he is always tired during the day, seeks out the wisdom of a wise turtle to help him discover how to overcome his grogginess.
In “Groggy Froggy,” readers are introduced to Froggy, an aptly named frog who is constantly tired throughout the day and feels out of sync amidst his spirited pond companions. After being teased by his friends for his grogginess, Froggy seeks guidance from the wise old turtle, Tim, who helps Froggy to learn that every creature has its own unique way and that it’s perfectly okay to march to the beat of his own drum.
“Filled with charming details of fireflies lighting Froggy’s nighttime escapades and crickets serenading under the moonlight, ‘Groggy Froggy’ captures the magic of finding one’s perfect time to shine,” writes Pearson. “This enchanting journey encourages young readers to appreciate their differences and recognize that there’s a special time for everyone to showcase their best selves.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryan Pearson’s book invites readers to join Froggy and his delightful pond companions in a story that not only entertains but also tells a timeless lesson about celebrating individuality. With captivating and vibrant illustrations that help to bring Pearson’s story to life, “Groggy Froggy” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to embrace their uniqueness and dance to their own rhythm in life.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Groggy Froggy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
