Michael Ogden’s New Book "The Soul of a Dragon" is a Fantasy Epic That Follows the Power Struggle Between Different House Factions to Seize the Dragan Throne of Ethereal
Greensboro, NC, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Ogden has completed his most recent book, “The Soul of a Dragon”: a stunning fantasy novel that invites readers into a richly woven tapestry of magic and intrigue where dragons, human-dragon half-breeds once-revered as angelic creatures, fight to find someone to seize the throne and end the chaos of their world.
“In a world where magic is controlled by king and church, where the angelic creatures, dragons, have been forbidden to show their true form,” writes Ogden. “A world where humans and dragons had once bred, producing a new race—dragans. A race that holds all the power of the dragons themselves, except the ability to traverse between the planes of heaven and the three hells.
“Ethereal, land of the dragan throne itself, where the descendants of Herimus, one of the first dragons and favored by Dos, have ruled for over 1,800 years. King Bramus Draxon, pure dragan, the present king over all Ethereal and the common lands, still grieving the murder of his wife and unborn son of some seventeen years ago, finds himself without an heir and a kingdom falling into chaos as the other dragan houses plot for the throne. With his loss of faith in Dos, the proclaimed creator, his own cleverness and wit are all that he has to rely on.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Ogden’s book will transport readers as it masterfully weaves intricate world-building with deep character development, inviting audiences to explore the delicate balance of power and the emotional toll of leadership. As alliances shift and betrayals abound, “The Soul of a Dragon” is a compelling reminder of the fragility of trust and the enduring strength of the human, and dragan, spirit.
