Elder Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin’s Newly Released “Twenty-One Days of Spiritual Meditations” is an Enriching Spiritual Guide
“Twenty-One Days of Spiritual Meditations: A Collection of Two Books with Life-Changing Insights” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin is a transformative collection that offers readers a focused journey into spiritual growth, meditation, and a deeper connection with God through daily scripture and prayer.
Fort Washington, MD, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Twenty-One Days of Spiritual Meditations: A Collection of Two Books with Life-Changing Insights”: a spiritually uplifting and insightful guide to enhancing one's relationship with God. These collections are the creation of published author, Elder Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin. She received her elders license from the National Association Council of Community Churches of America and Elsewhere Inc. In 2022, she received a chaplains license and was ordained. In 2023, she received a doctoral degree from New Hope and Life School of Religion Theology and Seminary–Capital Heights, Maryland. In addition to all her contributions to the well-being of her community, Elder Jinkie also serves as the co-founder of Ebony Sonshine, Inc. a children and youth non-profit organization, where her husband, Elder Leonard C. Corbin Jr., is the CEO and Founder. They have been married for over thirty-six years and, from their marriage, have three sons John, Nathan, and Daniel.
Corbin shares, “While there are many books on spiritual meditation or devotion, this book is simply designed to encourage and enrich the reader in keeping one’s focus on the Word of God for just twenty-one days. The goal is to provide additional insights and wisdom into God’s words as one takes the time to allow God to reveal Himself in a more intimate way through these fellowship meditations with the Father God.
"This volume brings two inspired books, which contain scriptures, spiritual meditations, and a focus prayer for others. Each day has its own unique special message to bring to one’s attention and to challenge one’s faith in Christ Jesus. The entire volume offers a twenty-one-day experience, which can be used at any time of one’s life. It is the prayer of the author that each day would bring excitement and elevation to one’s faith as one reads and meditates on God’s words.
"The author’s overall purposes of sharing her spiritual meditations are simple: (1) to be a blessing and (2) to bring a source of spiritual strength to the reader for many, many years to come. These spiritual meditations have indeed been a wealth of growth and power from her. It has been her pleasure to be able to write them as well as to apply the knowledge and wisdom from them. May the living God richly bless you as He continues to make you a blessing to many in this world. Go forth in building up the kingdom of God. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin’s new book offers readers a structured and insightful approach to spiritual meditation, providing valuable guidance and inspiration for daily living.
Consumers can purchase “Twenty-One Days of Spiritual Meditations: A Collection of Two Books with Life-Changing Insights” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Twenty-One Days of Spiritual Meditations: A Collection of Two Books with Life-Changing Insights,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
