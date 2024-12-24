Rouzier Dorcé Jr.’s Newly Released "Soul Rubs" is a Profound Exploration of Faith, Resilience, and the Power of Storytelling
“Soul Rubs: When Faith, Miracles, and Mysteries Combine with God’s Grace and Mercy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rouzier Dorcé Jr. is an inspiring collection that intertwines personal experiences and cultural heritage to illuminate the virtues of faith, forgiveness, and hope.
Stone Mountain, GA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Soul Rubs: When Faith, Miracles, and Mysteries Combine with God’s Grace and Mercy”: a thought-provoking work that delves into the transformative power of faith and the human experience. “Soul Rubs: When Faith, Miracles, and Mysteries Combine with God’s Grace and Mercy” is the creation of published author, Rouzier Dorcé Jr., a native of Haiti who has made the US his home since 1973. He served in the Connecticut Army National Guard from 1974 to 1981. He earned a bachelor’s in Spanish and education from Sacred Heart University on a soccer scholarship, a master’s in bilingual education from the University of Connecticut through a fellowship, and a doctorate in education leadership from Argosy University. He worked as a teacher for seventeen and a half years while coaching cross-country and soccer. He went on to serve as a school administrator for seventeen and a half years, capping a thirty-five-year career in public education. He retired in 2019. He is married and has six children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where he has resided since 1990. He is also a member of NASPA, the North American Scrabble Players Association, and a member of USBC, the United States Bowling Congress. He is the author of The Heart Is for Believing
Dorcé shares, “'Soul Rubs' will make a lasting impression on the reader. The author, Rouzier Dorcé, does more than merely preach the sacred virtues of faith, forgiveness, charity, hope, gratitude, or peace. Rather, he extols those principles through effective and poignant storytelling. Rouzier’s life experiences are told through those who impacted that journey. The stories in Soul Rubs provide clear examples of virtues with God’s awesome presence. They speak of a boy who served angel duty when his grandfather passed away while resting on his chest. They tell the story of a mother who taught the merits of charity, hope, and faith through example. They also speak, through these tales, to the rich heritage of Haitian culture and of a people who continue to live hope-fueled lives. Amid times of aridity and disenchantment, 'Soul Rubs' exudes the true spirit of hope and faith and restores a commitment to those theological virtues.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rouzier Dorcé Jr.’s new book beautifully encapsulates the essence of human connection and the divine, offering readers a journey through the intersections of faith and everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Soul Rubs: When Faith, Miracles, and Mysteries Combine with God’s Grace and Mercy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soul Rubs: When Faith, Miracles, and Mysteries Combine with God’s Grace and Mercy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
