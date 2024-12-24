Jane Amelia Smith’s Newly Released "Health Along the Way" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith, Health, and God’s Guidance Through Life’s Challenges
“Health Along the Way: In God’s Sovereignty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jane Amelia Smith delves into the intersection of physical health and spiritual well-being, offering readers insight into God’s presence in times of illness and healing.
Staunton, VA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Health Along the Way: In God’s Sovereignty”: a heartfelt and reflective exploration of the journey to understanding health through the lens of faith. “Health Along the Way: In God’s Sovereignty” is the creation of published author, Jane Amelia Smith. Now retired, she had worked over thirty-five years in the field of health education and promotion. She earned an MA degree in health education from New York University and holds both an RN and a public school teaching license. She served as a US Army reservist, as well as a Stephen minister through her local church. Jane is also a landscape artist and gardener, living with her husband in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
Smith shares, “Health is on a continuum. One day we have it, while the next day it is lost to us. Often, during times of illness or injury, we begin to ask the hard questions: Why did this event befall me or my loved one? Why did God let this happen? Am I hurting because I have sinned, and will God heal me if I pray?. Always the answers lie not so much in the concrete and visible, but rather in the spiritual and the invisible.
"The medical health care delivery system can do much to relieve our pain and suffering, but the answers to our questions come from God alone. Only the Triune God can deliver us from the overwhelming pain and worry that consume us during these times. It is through God that we find well-being, and with well-being we can rise above all our circumstances.
"In this book we will explore God’s prescription for good health, the development of our modern public health care system, and how God can use even poor health, to guide our souls back to Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Amelia Smith’s new book offers a unique blend of personal insight, professional perspective, and deep faith. Readers are invited to consider how spiritual and physical health are intertwined and how trusting in God’s sovereignty can bring peace in the midst of trials.
Consumers can purchase “Health Along the Way: In God’s Sovereignty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Health Along the Way: In God’s Sovereignty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
