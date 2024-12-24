MPAI calls for “Company Performance Prediction” technologies
MPAI has concluded its 51st General Assembly (MPAI-51) approving publication of the Compression and Understanding of Industrial data (MPAI-CUI) V2.0 Call for Technologies.
Geneva, Switzerland, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 51st General Assembly (MPAI-51) approving publication of the Compression and Understanding of Industrial data (MPAI-CUI) V2.0 Call for Technologies.
Call for Technologies: Compression and Understanding of Industrial data (MPAI-CUI) V2.0 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/v2-0/) invites any party able and wishing to contribute to the development of the planned MPAI-CUI V2.0 Technical Specification to submit a response by 11th of February 2025. The new standard will extend the current company organisation index and default/discontinuity probabilities of the with descriptors and information on the compliance of the Machine Learning Models used.
MPAI-51 also approved as MPAI standards:
1. Neural Network Traceability (MPAI-NNT) V1.0 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/nnt/v1-0/) to evaluate the ability to trace back to its source a neural network that has been modified, the computational cost of injecting, extracting, detecting, decoding, or matching data from a neural network, and the impact on the performance of a neural network with inserted traceability data and its inference.
2. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC) V2.0 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/v2-0/) that enables advanced forms of communication between humans in a real space or represented in a Virtual Space, and Machines represented as humanoids in a Virtual Space or rendered as humanoids in a real space.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) V2.3 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/usc/v2-0/), Multimodal Conversation (MPAI MMC) V2.3 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/v2-3/), Object and Scene Descriptors (MPAI-OSD) V1.2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/v1-2/), and: Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF) V1.3 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-paf/v1-3/)
The MPAI-CUI V2.0 Call for Technologies will be presented online on 8th of January 2025 at 15 UTC. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4vdps8f3 to attend.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gme/): working on version 2.0 of the Specification.
9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
10. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
11. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
12. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
13. Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/): finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.
14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
16. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
17. Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/): extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.
18. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Categories