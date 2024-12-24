WiSolar Expands WiGo Platform to Third-Party Installers and Merchants in Nigeria
Lagos, Nigeria, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- WiSolar, Africa’s leading clean energy provider, has unveiled an exciting expansion of its WiGo platform, now accessible to third-party installers and merchant partners. This initiative empowers solar installation professionals and businesses to leverage WiSolar’s cutting-edge solutions for single-dwelling residential and commercial projects, marking a major milestone in the adoption of sustainable energy across Nigeria.
No Onboarding Fees for Early Adopters
As part of this launch, WiSolar is waiving onboarding fees for the first 1,000 partner installers in Nigeria, enabling early adopters to access the platform’s innovative features without any upfront costs. Installers joining after this milestone will be required to pay a platform fee, ensuring ongoing support and platform enhancements.
Free Training for Merchant Partners
To support merchant partners, WiSolar is offering free training to the first 1,000 merchants who sign up. This training equips participants with the tools and knowledge needed to maximize their potential on the platform while contributing to Nigeria’s growing solar energy sector.
Flexible Payment Options
WiSolar has introduced a streamlined payment process for partners through its WiGo app. Partner merchants will enjoy a blend of commission-based earnings and tiered fixed payments, with funds accessible directly from their app wallets. This flexible and seamless payment system ensures a smooth experience for all partners.
With these initiatives, WiSolar continues its mission to democratize access to clean energy, foster innovation, and create new business opportunities in Nigeria’s solar energy industry.
Join the movement and become a WiSolar partner. Download the WiSolar app on your mobile to sign up as a partner installer or merchant.
Contact:
WiSolar Communications Team
Email: press@wisolar.co
Phone: +27 87 057 6616
