Cranium Candy Will Produce Redline Starring Dan Shelby as the Driver
Redline will be a second film following Nightrider.
Las Vegas, NV, December 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dan Shelby, who has been a part of Cranium Candy Entertainment, will be starring in a fast packed action film titled Redline. Redline will be a follow up movie to Nightrider. Both of these projects will feature the high performance Shelby GT350. This version of the Shelby features a Flat Plane Crankshaft engine that produces a screaming Redline of 8250 RPM's. The GT350 also carries a naturally aspirated engine that cranks out 526 Horsepower. Redline will be shot in the highways of the Nevada desert and will be an adrenaline rush for folks that love fast cars and entertainment in general.
The project Redline is still in early production but has garnered a lot of interest from investors that have also taken an interest with the prequel Nightrider. Cranium Candy Entertainment will not be producing these projects, but the company will be assisting with casting actors that have high precision driving experience and may also assist with some of the location scouting.
Dan Shelby has been a Mustang fanatic since 2007. He has owned several 5.0's and a Shelby GT350 since 2017 and truly believes that this line of the Shelby is the best one ever built. Mustang fans will definitely enjoy a great ride when these projects are released.
Cranium Candy Entertainment is currently working on some other projects that include a TV Series currently with other platforms, and is also working on a 45 minute film that will be released as a Spanish Horror Film. The Spanish horror film is almost wrapped up with principal photography.
Contact
Cranium Candy EntertainmentContact
Paul Beeson
702-581-6582
www.craniumcandy.com
