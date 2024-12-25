OnPrintShop to Launch Web-to-Print Software Version 12.0 with Enhanced AI Capabilities This Christmas
With its advanced AI-powered features, OnPrintShop claims Version 12.0 to transform print buyer interactions, accelerate go-live timelines, and boost print productivity — setting a new benchmark for innovation in web-to-print solutions.
Ahmedabad, India, December 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This Christmas, OnPrintShop, the globally renowned leader in web-to-print solutions, is set to assist print businesses with the anticipated release of Version 12.0, says—team OnPrintShop. Featuring AI-driven enhancements and productivity-focused updates, this latest version is designed to help print service providers (PSPs) streamline workflows, elevate customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.
Recognized as an INC. "Power Partner" and honored at the Canadian Printing Awards 2024, OnPrintShop builds on its legacy of innovation with this groundbreaking update to its web-to-print solutions.
Following Are the Highlighted AI-Driven Enhancements in Version 12.0 to Boost Engagement, Elevate User Satisfaction, and Drive Conversions for Print Service Providers:
AI-Powered Localization for a Multi-lingual Storefront
Recognizing that language barriers can hinder businesses entering new markets, OnPrintShop is introducing localization with its Version 12.0 release. Addressing these challenges, the update includes an Auto Translate Website Language feature, enabling print service providers to seamlessly translate entire storefronts into multiple languages. It supports 20 international languages including English, Spanish, and French.
Building on these localization advancements, OnPrintShop’s Designer Studio now includes Auto Translation for Print Content, empowering print buyers to effortlessly personalize designs in their preferred language. This feature simplifies the customization process, enhances user experiences, and accelerates go-to-market strategies for print businesses worldwide.
AI Image Generation
For the first time, print buyers can harness the power of AI within OnPrintShop’s Designer Studio to create custom visuals, redefining the printing experience. The new AI Image Generation feature enables users to produce images using descriptive prompts, for creative possibilities. From promotional designs to patterns, this tool minimizes reliance on external resources, streamlining the design process for faster and more effective results.
Adding to this, print buyers can now visualize their products with Advanced Finishes like embossing, debossing, foil, and spot UV effects. Realistic 3D previews ensure faster decision-making and elevate customer satisfaction, delivering a superior design-to-print journey.
Simplifying User Experiences and Workflows
OnPrintShop Version 12.0 brings updates designed to prioritize simplicity and efficiency, streamlining operations for print service providers and enhancing the user experience. Key features include:
Quick Studio: For quick customizations of products directly from the product info page without using the Designer Studio.
Buy Now Button: For customers to purchase ready-to-print products like photo prints and canvases with a single click to ensure a seamless buying process.
Pattern Products: Simplifies the creation of custom patterns with support for pre-defined options and makes the process faster and more intuitive.
Better Workflow Precision with Design Proofing
OnPrintShop Version 12.0 introduces advanced features to streamline design proofing and optimize workflows. Now, both print buyers and store admins can review and track changes and ensure full transparency, eliminate errors, and reduce approval cycles for a more efficient process.
Additionally, the new Production Time Spent Report offers detailed analytics, helping print service providers identify workflow bottlenecks, measure team efficiency, and refine operational strategies. These enhancements empower PSPs to achieve greater productivity and deliver a seamless print experience.
Strengthening Infrastructure and Security
OnPrintShop Version 12.0 introduces updates designed to enhance security and optimize infrastructure for B2B print stores:
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Adds an extra layer of security to make transactions and data access safer.
Faster File Uploads: A new uploader enables print files and data to be uploaded up to 3x faster for boosting operational efficiency.
Tailored Custom Forms: Simplifies data collection with customizable forms on any CMS page that fulfills unique business requirements.
These updates ensure a secure, efficient, and personalized experience for print service providers and their customers.
A Message from OnPrintShop’s Leadership
Naresh Devra, VP of Product Development at OnPrintShop, shared, “AI is the most sought-after tech trend in today’s market. Recognizing the need for advanced automation across all areas of print operations, we are continually innovating to integrate AI into key touchpoints. With Version 12.0, our goal is to streamline workflows, eliminate unnecessary manual processes and approvals, and ensure complete transparency in print operations.”
Naimish Patel, VP of Sales at OnPrintShop, added, “Print providers often face challenges in effectively leveraging AI across their operations. Understanding the transformative potential of AI-powered automation, we are committed to integrating user-friendly print functions that drive productivity. Version 12.0 is a significant step forward, and our clients can expect even more AI-driven upgrades in future releases.”
Looking Ahead
Since its inception in 2007, OnPrintShop has empowered over 2,000 businesses worldwide with customized web-to-print solutions. With the launch of Version 12.0, the company solidifies its commitment to providing next-generation technology that seamlessly integrates online and offline print operations.
As the release date draws closer, anticipation continues to build. Print service providers can look forward to a powerful platform designed to address today’s challenges while equipping them for long-term success in an ever-evolving, competitive marketplace.
