Author Jim McPherson’s New Book, “'Twas the Wasp before Christmas,” is a Captivating Story of Two Dachshunds Who Must Protect Their Human Family from a Colony of Wasps

Recent release “'Twas the Wasp before Christmas” from Page Publishing author Jim McPherson is a thrilling story that centers around Lainey, a young girl who is allergic to wasps, and her two loving dachshunds, Misty and Jackson. When the two learn of a wasp colony’s plan to invade Lainey’s home, they must do everything they can to protect their home and family.