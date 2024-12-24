Author Jim McPherson’s New Book, “'Twas the Wasp before Christmas,” is a Captivating Story of Two Dachshunds Who Must Protect Their Human Family from a Colony of Wasps
Recent release “'Twas the Wasp before Christmas” from Page Publishing author Jim McPherson is a thrilling story that centers around Lainey, a young girl who is allergic to wasps, and her two loving dachshunds, Misty and Jackson. When the two learn of a wasp colony’s plan to invade Lainey’s home, they must do everything they can to protect their home and family.
The Woodlands, TX, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim McPherson, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina who lives with his wife and daughter in the Woodlands, Texas, has completed his new book, “'Twas the Wasp before Christmas”: a charming story of two brave miniature dachshunds who fight a colony of wasps during the Christmas season that have invaded their home and threaten their family, including a lovely little girl who is allergic to their stings.
“This is the story of a little girl named Lainey who is stung by a mean wasp named Jasper at a young age,” writes McPherson. “It is determined that Lainey is allergic to wasp venom, which can kill her if she is stung multiple times without immediate treatment. As Christmas approaches, her two miniature dachshunds, Mitsy and Jackson, become aware of the wasps’ plan to sting Lainey so they can take over the home and protect her at all costs. It may take a Christmas miracle to save Lainey and the dachshunds from the colony of wasps and their evil intentions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim McPherson’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of dogs, as well as his daughter’s horrible fear of wasps since being stung by one as a young child. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring McPherson’s story to life, “‘Twas the Wasp before Christmas” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this epic story a perfect addition to any family’s holiday traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “'Twas the Wasp before Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is the story of a little girl named Lainey who is stung by a mean wasp named Jasper at a young age,” writes McPherson. “It is determined that Lainey is allergic to wasp venom, which can kill her if she is stung multiple times without immediate treatment. As Christmas approaches, her two miniature dachshunds, Mitsy and Jackson, become aware of the wasps’ plan to sting Lainey so they can take over the home and protect her at all costs. It may take a Christmas miracle to save Lainey and the dachshunds from the colony of wasps and their evil intentions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim McPherson’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of dogs, as well as his daughter’s horrible fear of wasps since being stung by one as a young child. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring McPherson’s story to life, “‘Twas the Wasp before Christmas” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this epic story a perfect addition to any family’s holiday traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “'Twas the Wasp before Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories