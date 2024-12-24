Author Ronald E. Crutchfield’s New Book, "The Christmas Stallion," is a Charming Tale Exploring the Heartwarming Message of Faith, Hope, and the Magic of Believing

Recent release “The Christmas Stallion” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Crutchfield is a captivating holiday story of a brave black stallion who must fulfill an important task to help Santa deliver his presents on Christmas. Perfect for all ages, Crutchfield’s tale will encourage readers to carry the spirit of Christmas with them throughout the year.