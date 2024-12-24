Author Ronald E. Crutchfield’s New Book, "The Christmas Stallion," is a Charming Tale Exploring the Heartwarming Message of Faith, Hope, and the Magic of Believing
Recent release “The Christmas Stallion” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Crutchfield is a captivating holiday story of a brave black stallion who must fulfill an important task to help Santa deliver his presents on Christmas. Perfect for all ages, Crutchfield’s tale will encourage readers to carry the spirit of Christmas with them throughout the year.
Brewton, AL, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ronald E. Crutchfield, who, along with his wife of fifty years, created a trucking company, has completed his new book, “The Christmas Stallion”: a riveting story of a proud, black stallion who becomes a vital part of Santa’s flight one Christmas Eve, helping to save the holiday.
“A story of reflections of time and always having faith,” writes Crutchfield. “We may not always know the answers, but the power of believing in Christmas can carry you through life. Enjoy this tale for all ages to always believe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald E. Crutchfield’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on the Christmas Stallion’s brilliant and valiant ride to help Santa along his way. With colorful artwork to help bring Crutchfield’s story to life, “The Christmas Stallion” promises to be a perfect holiday read for families, offering a tale that will resonate with both the young and the young at heart.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Christmas Stallion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
