Loveforce International Releases Post-Christmas Hope and Blues
On Friday, December 27, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music singles. One is an Adult Contemporary, Singer-Songwriter-Pop song and the other is a Blues song.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 27, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music singles. One is a hopeful Adult Contemporary song. The other is a Blues song.
The latest Music Digital Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “The Road To Forever.” It is in the Adult Contemporary, Pop, & Singer-Songwriter genres. It has a pleasant instrumental ambiance. Lyrically, it is a hopeful song about two people traveling through time together. The song is romantic in two ways. In one way it is a love song about two people and a love that lasts for a lifetime. In another, it is about two souls loving each other over the course many lifetimes.
The latest Musical Digital Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Meet Me In The Alley.” It is a Blues song about a musician that’s caught between a Rock and a Blues place. He has a hard road but wants to get to know a beautiful woman he meets on the road better. He wants to meet with her before he moves on to the next town in his tour. Lyrically, the song tells his story.
“We are releasing two very distinctively different types of songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “One is about a spiritual love and the other is about physical attraction. Both are a part of romance but are different aspects of it,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The latest Music Digital Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “The Road To Forever.” It is in the Adult Contemporary, Pop, & Singer-Songwriter genres. It has a pleasant instrumental ambiance. Lyrically, it is a hopeful song about two people traveling through time together. The song is romantic in two ways. In one way it is a love song about two people and a love that lasts for a lifetime. In another, it is about two souls loving each other over the course many lifetimes.
The latest Musical Digital Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Meet Me In The Alley.” It is a Blues song about a musician that’s caught between a Rock and a Blues place. He has a hard road but wants to get to know a beautiful woman he meets on the road better. He wants to meet with her before he moves on to the next town in his tour. Lyrically, the song tells his story.
“We are releasing two very distinctively different types of songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “One is about a spiritual love and the other is about physical attraction. Both are a part of romance but are different aspects of it,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories