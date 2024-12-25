Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility
Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are excited to announce the successful sale of Self Storage MN, located in Elk River, Minnesota.
Minneapolis, MN, December 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are excited to announce the successful sale of Self Storage MN, located in Elk River, Minnesota. This high-quality facility features 190 units and offers 41,650 rentable square feet of drive-up self storage. Situated on over 8 acres, the property was originally built in 2021 and expanded in 2024 to accommodate growing demand.
Haugen and his team represented the Seller in this transaction and worked closely with the Buyer, Acorn Mini Storage, to ensure a smooth closing. Acorn Mini Storage, one of Minnesota’s largest privately owned self storage operators, is committed to expanding its footprint in the region.
Matt, Alex, Nathan and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
