What Happens When Poetry and Photography Collide? Discover “At the Same Time,” a Transformative New Book by Mia. MP.
Internationally acclaimed poet, author, and photographer Mia. MP has released her debut book, "At the Same Time," now available on Amazon. This innovative collection seamlessly combines evocative poetry with fine art photography, taking readers on a powerful journey of healing, self-discovery, and empowerment.
Miami, FL, January 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With thought-provoking verses and images, At the Same Time encourages readers to confront their past, embrace the present, and create the future they deserve. The book explores deeply personal and universal themes, including loss, love, transformation, healing, and reclaiming inner strength.
“The combination of words and visuals in this book is more than just storytelling,” said Mia. MP. “It’s an invitation to experience life more deeply, reconnect with yourself, and heal from within. The poems speak to the heart, while the photography awakens the senses, creating a truly immersive experience.”
Through a harmonious blend of poetic forms and curated imagery, At the Same Time resonates with anyone navigating life’s challenges. Whether recovering from loss, seeking inspiration, or simply searching for connection, this book offers a profound guide to rediscovering joy and resilience.
About The Author
Mia. MP is a Cuban-American author and photographer celebrated for her unique fusion of visual arts and storytelling. She holds a degree in Communication Sciences and a postgraduate degree in Education. Since 2003, her poetry, stories, and articles have been featured in international publications such as EYE-Photo Magazine, Shades of Grey, Vogue, Azahar (Spain), and Nagari (Miami).
After moving to Florida in 2011, Mia exhibited her work at the NPTI Gallery in Miami and won a photomanipulation contest in 2015. In 2021, she participated in the collective exhibit My Shoot on My Day and later held her solo exhibition, Havana: The Gift of Diversity, at Gallery TEN in Tokyo. Beyond her creative pursuits, Mia teaches in Miami, inspiring her students to embrace creativity and lifelong learning.
At the Same Time is now available for purchase in English and Spanish on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/author/mia.mp
For more information, interviews, or to request a review copy, please contact:
Mia. MP
Phone: (786)-567-7282
Email: may.mp@yahoo.com
Website: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mia-MP/author/
Mia. MP/ Maydoll Morales Perez
786-649-0802
www.amazon.com/stores/Mia-MP/author/B0D8483RYP?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnable
https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/50212408.Mia_M_P_
https://www.instagram.com/mia.mpauthorinfocus/
https://www.tiktok.com/@mia.mpauthorinfocus
https://www.youtube.com/@MiaMPAuthorinFocus
https://www.facebook.com/miampauthorinfocus/
