Composer Nathan Felix presents Glory Gone in San Antonio
Glory Gone, a 45-minute opera explores the theme of restoring voices and the search for one’s purpose and identity in the face of racial discrimination.
San Antonio, TX, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mexican-American composer Nathan Felix will present his immersive opera titled Glory Gone at the Radius Center (106 Auditorium Cir #120) in San Antonio on Saturday, March 1 at 7:00pm. Glory Gone, a 45-minute opera explores the theme of restoring voices and the search for one’s purpose and identity in the face of racial discrimination. The opera will feature local San Antonio talent lead by Kathryn Piña (soprano) as Gloria the Pop Singer, Kevin Arratia-Diaz (Tenor) as The Obsessed Photographer, Olivia Gronenthal (Mezzo-Soprano) as The Super Fan, Fabiola Quezada (Soprano) as News Reporter Vivian Loder and Jenna Winslow (Soprano) as the Music Agent. Glory Gone will occur as an immersive production in various spaces within the Radius Center.
The narrative follows Gloria, a prolific Hispanic singer who rose from poverty and into the national limelight by crossing over into the American mainstream. After a concert, Gloria is assaulted by an obsessed and jealous photographer. On life support, Gloria fights for her life and survives as fans go on live television to ask the nation to pray for her. While recovering she looks at herself in the mirror and becomes depressed with her now scarred neck that also has stripped her of continuing her singing career. Gloria struggles with her self worth, identity and purpose. An underlying anger for her assailant boils over and she schemes a plot to inflict pain on him as revenge for destroying her career.
Felix is known for his guerilla-style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and Glory Gone is no exception, with a performance utilizing space, movement, and acoustics to activate the Radius Center both indoors and outdoors. The idea behind Felix’s immersive opera is similar to a flash mob as it revolves around blurring the line between performer and audience by having musical performers move amongst the audience as they perform a cohesive musical composition. The audience is encouraged to follow the narrative of the piece which entails following the soloists but they are ultimately given agency to explore based on feeling, sight and soundscape.
Who: Composer Nathan Felix
What: Glory Gone opera
When: Saturday March 1st at 7:00 pm
Where: Radius Center - 106 Auditorium Cir #120, San Antonio, TX 78205
Cost: Free for 18 & under; Suggested Donation of any amount
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix has premiered 16 operas, 4 symphonies and various chamber works in Spain, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Portugal, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his Hispanic heritage. He is the current recipient of Opera America’s prestigious IDEA Grant for his work, Faces in the Flames with librettist Anita Gonzalez. Felix also serves as the founding director for the Opera Austin Festival.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. In 2015, PBS featured Felix's 6-Piano Project, in which he restores abandoned pianos to premiere his works written for six pianos and then donates the pianos to lower income schools. 6-Pianos was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy. The 6-Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017) Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019), programmatic elements to art galleries.
