Author L. A. Holden’s New Book, "The Adventures of Francois: Francois and the Pawpaw Tree," Presents a Heartwarming Journey of Friendship and Adventure

Recent release “The Adventures of Francois: Francois and the Pawpaw Tree” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author L. A. Holden follows Francois, an adventurous boy who explores his family’s large farm with his loyal Rottweiler, Petra. Despite being the only child in a protective family, Francois’s responsible nature and Petra’s companionship allow him to embark on exciting escapades.