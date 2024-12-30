Author L. A. Holden’s New Book, "The Adventures of Francois: Francois and the Pawpaw Tree," Presents a Heartwarming Journey of Friendship and Adventure
Recent release “The Adventures of Francois: Francois and the Pawpaw Tree” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author L. A. Holden follows Francois, an adventurous boy who explores his family’s large farm with his loyal Rottweiler, Petra. Despite being the only child in a protective family, Francois’s responsible nature and Petra’s companionship allow him to embark on exciting escapades.
Glendale, AZ, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L. A. Holden, a recent widow after a forty-nine-year marriage as well as a loving mother of two, grandmother of two, great-grandmother of two, and bird mother to nine exotic birds, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Francois: Francois and the Pawpaw Tree”: a riveting tale that invites young readers to join seven-year-old Francois on a delightful journey through his family’s expansive farm.
“Francois is an adventurous boy of seven,” writes Holden. “Even though he is the only child in a very protective family, he has a constant companion in Petra, his beloved Rottweiler. His family knows Petra will take good care of Francois, so they allow his adventures without a lot of worry. This and the fact that he is a very responsible young man allow them to roam their large family farm, having wonderful adventures and lots of fun.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, L. A. Holden’s compelling story is a celebration of the simple joys of childhood and the magic that can be found in everyday experiences. Heartfelt and engaging, “The Adventures of Francois: Francois and the Pawpaw Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, offering a blend of adventure, friendship, and the charm of farm life.
Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase "The Adventures of Francois: Francois and the Pawpaw Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
