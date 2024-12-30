Author Michael Christopher’s New Book, "Before Now," Follows a Young Prince Who, Plagued by Dreams of a Past Life, Searches for the Family He Believes He’s Left Behind
Recent release “Before Now” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael Christopher is a compelling novel that centers around the future king of England who begins experiencing dreams of a life that isn’t his. Realizing these are visions of a past life, the prince embarks on a journey to find his past family and support them, despite the objections of his advisors.
New York, NY, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Christopher has completed his new book, “Before Now”: a riveting tale of one young prince’s mission to locate his family from his past life in order to support them and atone for the guilt he feels in having abandoned them.
“Prince Edward will be king of England someday. At the age of fourteen, he’s intelligent, handsome, and popular worldwide,” writes Michael. “‘People’ magazine has already labeled him the most eligible bachelor of the future. This prince appears to have it all.
“However, the prince has a secret that even the king and queen don’t know. Since he was five years old, Prince Edward has had visions and memories of a previous life, a life that includes a wife and two daughters, and they live in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
“The prince’s private secretary, Jonathon Lanstrom, a former Royal Army officer and MI6 agent, and two prominent London university professors who study past-life recall, help Prince Edward uncover information, with the help of the FBI and Secret Service, about his previous life and family, which he feels he abandoned after a deadly automobile crash. Now he wants to support and meet this family he left behind, something his advisers try to discourage but are unsuccessful.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael Christopher’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unbelievable journey of intrigue and discovery, highlighting a father’s never-ending love and commitment to his family.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Before Now" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Prince Edward will be king of England someday. At the age of fourteen, he’s intelligent, handsome, and popular worldwide,” writes Michael. “‘People’ magazine has already labeled him the most eligible bachelor of the future. This prince appears to have it all.
“However, the prince has a secret that even the king and queen don’t know. Since he was five years old, Prince Edward has had visions and memories of a previous life, a life that includes a wife and two daughters, and they live in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
“The prince’s private secretary, Jonathon Lanstrom, a former Royal Army officer and MI6 agent, and two prominent London university professors who study past-life recall, help Prince Edward uncover information, with the help of the FBI and Secret Service, about his previous life and family, which he feels he abandoned after a deadly automobile crash. Now he wants to support and meet this family he left behind, something his advisers try to discourage but are unsuccessful.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael Christopher’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unbelievable journey of intrigue and discovery, highlighting a father’s never-ending love and commitment to his family.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Before Now" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories