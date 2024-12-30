Author Michael Christopher’s New Book, "Before Now," Follows a Young Prince Who, Plagued by Dreams of a Past Life, Searches for the Family He Believes He’s Left Behind

Recent release “Before Now” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael Christopher is a compelling novel that centers around the future king of England who begins experiencing dreams of a life that isn’t his. Realizing these are visions of a past life, the prince embarks on a journey to find his past family and support them, despite the objections of his advisors.