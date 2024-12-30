D. Timothy Haig’s Newly Released "Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey" is a Heartfelt Tale of Unlikely Companionship and Enduring Love
“Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Timothy Haig is a tender and inspiring narrative of the bond between two unlikely canine companions, exploring themes of love, family, and the eternal connections that transcend life and death.
Centerville, OH, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey”: a touching story that chronicles the remarkable relationship between a female Yorkie and a male French Bulldog. “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey” is the creation of published author, D. Timothy Haig, a retired senior with a BA from the University of Dayton. Mr. Haig is a widower with two sons, one daughter, and six grandchildren.
Haig shares, “It’s a true story about a female yorkie and a male French bulldog and their unlikely meeting. This pairing develops into true love with offspring and a happy life together. Time runs out for them though, and their final journey continues after they die.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. Timothy Haig’s new book weaves a beautiful narrative about life’s simple yet profound joys, emphasizing the enduring power of love and connection, even in the face of life’s inevitable transitions.
Consumers can purchase “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
