D. Timothy Haig’s Newly Released "Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey" is a Heartfelt Tale of Unlikely Companionship and Enduring Love

Centerville, OH, December 30, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey”: a touching story that chronicles the remarkable relationship between a female Yorkie and a male French Bulldog. “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey” is the creation of published author, D. Timothy Haig, a retired senior with a BA from the University of Dayton. Mr. Haig is a widower with two sons, one daughter, and six grandchildren.Haig shares, “It’s a true story about a female yorkie and a male French bulldog and their unlikely meeting. This pairing develops into true love with offspring and a happy life together. Time runs out for them though, and their final journey continues after they die.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. Timothy Haig’s new book weaves a beautiful narrative about life’s simple yet profound joys, emphasizing the enduring power of love and connection, even in the face of life’s inevitable transitions.Consumers can purchase “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.