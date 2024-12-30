Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten’s Newly Released "Trail to True Happiness" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Resilience for Children

“Trail to True Happiness” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten is a heartwarming children’s book that follows a young girl’s journey of faith, teaching the importance of listening to the Holy Spirit, overcoming temptation, and staying steadfast in the face of challenges.