Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten’s Newly Released "Trail to True Happiness" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Resilience for Children
“Trail to True Happiness” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten is a heartwarming children’s book that follows a young girl’s journey of faith, teaching the importance of listening to the Holy Spirit, overcoming temptation, and staying steadfast in the face of challenges.
Anchorage, AK, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Trail to True Happiness,” an uplifting story that brings together faith, family, and resilience, is the creation of published authors, Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten.
Megan Whetten was a collegiate gymnast at the University of Alaska Anchorage from 1994 to 1997. She met her husband at a church function while attending school and married him in 1996. They had two girls and three boys between 1998 and 2006. Their hobbies as a family focus on outdoor activities. As a young mother, Megan devoted most of her time to serving in church, volunteering in schools, and coaching softball for their youngest daughter’s Little League, competitive leagues, and high school varsity teams. She worked for the Anchorage School District for over ten years in various positions, most of which specialized in behavior. Megan has always wanted to be a writer but never pursued the dream, as she felt she was too busy with other adventures. When life took a turn and made her slow down, a recurring dream and some inspiration encouraged her to find her dream team and write her first children’s book.
Patrice Thompson is Megan’s firstborn child. She served a church mission from 2018 to 2020. She completed her schooling at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYUI) and met her husband there. Living in Alaska, Patrice uses her early learning associate degree and Child Development Associate (CDA) credential by managing a daycare for over eighty children. She is a young mother and an adventurous soul who loves the outdoors as much as her husband and father. Patrice played an important role in this dream team by being able to see her mother’s dream through a child’s eyes and putting it into a language the children would understand.
Thompson and Whetten share, “Susie is about to venture off on her journey up to the big, bright house where her family is waiting for her. Someone else who is very special is also waiting for her. She has a special friend to guide her, but as she is learning to listen to him, she faces a few temptations along the way. Sometimes it gets hard to keep going, and sometimes we may not see or feel the danger. How will Susie make these hard choices? What would you do if you were her?
"This book is based on a recurring dream the author had. Along with a little inspiration found here and there, this story seemed important to share. A quote that inspired the story and was the center of the recurring dream is, 'Press forward with a steadfastness in Christ, having a perfect brightness of hope, and a love of God and of all men. Wherefore, if ye shall press forward, feasting upon the word of Christ, and endure to the end, behold, thus saith the Father: Ye shall have eternal life.'
"Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain, in the Lord. (1 Corinthians 15:58)
"It is our hope that this book will help people listen to the Holy Spirit in their daily lives, as Susie does, so they can stand firm, pressing forward in a steadfast and unmovable way on the Lord’s side.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten’s new book is a beautifully crafted story with timeless messages of hope and courage.
Consumers can purchase “Trail to True Happiness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trail to True Happiness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Megan Whetten was a collegiate gymnast at the University of Alaska Anchorage from 1994 to 1997. She met her husband at a church function while attending school and married him in 1996. They had two girls and three boys between 1998 and 2006. Their hobbies as a family focus on outdoor activities. As a young mother, Megan devoted most of her time to serving in church, volunteering in schools, and coaching softball for their youngest daughter’s Little League, competitive leagues, and high school varsity teams. She worked for the Anchorage School District for over ten years in various positions, most of which specialized in behavior. Megan has always wanted to be a writer but never pursued the dream, as she felt she was too busy with other adventures. When life took a turn and made her slow down, a recurring dream and some inspiration encouraged her to find her dream team and write her first children’s book.
Patrice Thompson is Megan’s firstborn child. She served a church mission from 2018 to 2020. She completed her schooling at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYUI) and met her husband there. Living in Alaska, Patrice uses her early learning associate degree and Child Development Associate (CDA) credential by managing a daycare for over eighty children. She is a young mother and an adventurous soul who loves the outdoors as much as her husband and father. Patrice played an important role in this dream team by being able to see her mother’s dream through a child’s eyes and putting it into a language the children would understand.
Thompson and Whetten share, “Susie is about to venture off on her journey up to the big, bright house where her family is waiting for her. Someone else who is very special is also waiting for her. She has a special friend to guide her, but as she is learning to listen to him, she faces a few temptations along the way. Sometimes it gets hard to keep going, and sometimes we may not see or feel the danger. How will Susie make these hard choices? What would you do if you were her?
"This book is based on a recurring dream the author had. Along with a little inspiration found here and there, this story seemed important to share. A quote that inspired the story and was the center of the recurring dream is, 'Press forward with a steadfastness in Christ, having a perfect brightness of hope, and a love of God and of all men. Wherefore, if ye shall press forward, feasting upon the word of Christ, and endure to the end, behold, thus saith the Father: Ye shall have eternal life.'
"Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain, in the Lord. (1 Corinthians 15:58)
"It is our hope that this book will help people listen to the Holy Spirit in their daily lives, as Susie does, so they can stand firm, pressing forward in a steadfast and unmovable way on the Lord’s side.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten’s new book is a beautifully crafted story with timeless messages of hope and courage.
Consumers can purchase “Trail to True Happiness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trail to True Happiness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories