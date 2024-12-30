Wes Walton’s Newly Released "Riding for the Brand" is a Powerful Testament to Faith, Redemption, and Purpose
“Riding for the Brand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wes Walton is an inspiring account of a cowboy’s journey of faith, weaving together personal transformation and the power of God to use our unique talents for His glory.
Cave Creek, AZ, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Riding for the Brand”: a captivating memoir of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of God’s guidance. “Riding for the Brand” is the creation of published author, Wes Walton, who founded and directed Lone Tree Bible Ranch in southeast Wyoming between Laramie Peak and the Platte River from 1975 to 2018. During that time, he also competed in the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association and was the 1999 World High Points Champion. He also won the Single Action Shooting Society Mounted Division World Championship in 2000. He started their Cowboy Churches at competitions and was more comfortable in the dirt of the arena than behind a pulpit. He did Cowboy Churches for high school and college rodeo, all of which prepared him for what was ahead.
Wes Walton shares, “When I was nineteen years old and my mother, Tahleatha, was thirty-nine years old, she was diagnosed with stomach cancer. She was the most godly and compassionate person I knew. She was in the hospital when I took her my first saddle bronc riding check I won in my first PRCA rodeo. I thought it would make her happy because she was at the high school rodeo when I covered my first bull, and I could hear her over the entire crowd cheering me on. I thought it would bring her joy that her son finally became a man, but I could read disappointment on her face.
"The rodeo check didn’t even put a smile on her face, so I asked her, 'Mom, what would make you happy?'
"She knew I gave my heart to Jesus at a young age. So she said, 'I wish you’d give your life to Jesus.'
"So I told her on her deathbed that I would, and I signed up for a one-year Bible institute in the Adirondack Mountains. I asked God, 'Please get a hold of my life, or when I get out, I’ll probably go back to rodeo and hunting and manly stuff.'
"I learned God wasn’t about taking and stripping everything from us but using the talents and interests he gave us in the first place as a platform for God to display his glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wes Walton’s new book offers readers a deeply moving journey of redemption, illustrating how God can transform lives and use individual gifts to inspire and uplift others.
Consumers can purchase “Riding for the Brand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Riding for the Brand,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
