Eduardo Davila’s Newly Released "Nightmare" is a Captivating and Comforting Bedtime Tale for Children
“Nightmare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eduardo Davila is an engaging and rhythmic children’s book exploring bedtime fears, written to comfort and reassure young readers as they face nighttime anxieties.
Chicago, IL, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Nightmare,” an imaginative, heartfelt exploration of nighttime fears and comforting bedtime rituals, is the creation of published author, Eduardo Davila.
Davila shares, “I want to dedicate this book to all my children, Rocio, Christian David, Genaro and Leilani. Also, my grandchildren up to the date this book was published, Emma Rose, Isaac Alejandro and Oliver Isaiah. A special thanks to my grandson Isaac who is the star of the book. Thank you to my wife Helen who also appears in the book.
“Psalm 91:1-2
Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, 'He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eduardo Davila’s new book provides a comforting tool for parents and caregivers to use when addressing bedtime fears, making it a cherished addition to nightly routines.
Consumers can purchase “Nightmare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nightmare,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
