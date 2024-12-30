Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas’s Newly Released “Today Is A Wonderful Day” Inspires a Positive Mindset in Young Readers
“Today Is A Wonderful Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas is a heartwarming children’s book that celebrates positivity, growth mindset, and the beauty of everyday moments. Through engaging illustrations and uplifting messages, the book aims to instill a love for reading while teaching valuable life lessons about kindness, appreciation, and the power of positive thinking.
Greenwood, SC, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Today Is A Wonderful Day”: a heartwarming children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace positivity and the beauty of each day. “Today Is A Wonderful Day” is the creation of published author, Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas, a veteran educator with over twenty years of experience. She is very passionate about children and is an advocate for early childhood literacy. Ameca believes literacy is the foundation of success. Reading to children, encouraging them to read, and helping them develop an early love for reading improves their self-esteem and their chance of success in adulthood.
Ameca lives in Upstate South Carolina with her husband, Ira. They have three daughters—Lauren Elizabeth, Addison Victoria, and Makenzie Grace. Ameca enjoys snuggling and reading books with her three girls.
Dr. Thomas shares, “The book, 'Today Is a Wonderful Day,' is a celebration of pure positivity and growth mindset. This book combines positive thinking, the power of speaking positive words, affirmation, and making every moment matter. The author emphasizes seizing the day with her uplifting message. Whether you are wanting to feel more confident or happy at school, at work, or achieve your dreams and goals, these changes start with building a mindset of growth and positivity.
"'Today Is a Wonderful Day' gives you the mental tools and stamina to start each day with positive words, overcome negativity, and renew your positive thinking. This book will help you alleviate distorted thinking while helping you to stay focused and create positive experiences every day. This book teaches readers of all ages the power of positive thinking and the guide to daily happiness.
"'Today Is a Wonderful Day' explains to all the valuable lessons about the benefits of positive behavior, giving, and showing kindness and appreciation. This picture book is perfect for children, parents, grandparents, teachers, and people who want to find the beauty in each day while creating a positive environment.
“'Today is a Wonderful Day' is a heartwarming children’s book that encourages positivity and reminds young readers to embrace the beauty of each day. Through colorful illustrations, this book teaches children the importance of having a positive mindset and making the most out of every moment. It inspires children to appreciate the little joys in life, spread happiness, and find gratitude in everyday experiences. With its uplifting message, 'Today is a Wonderful Day,' is sure to leave a lasting impression on young minds and remind them always to approach each day with a smile.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas’s new book is a delightful addition to children's literature that fosters a love for reading while promoting a growth mindset.
Consumers can purchase “Today Is A Wonderful Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Today Is A Wonderful Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
