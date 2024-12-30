Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas’s Newly Released “Today Is A Wonderful Day” Inspires a Positive Mindset in Young Readers

“Today Is A Wonderful Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas is a heartwarming children’s book that celebrates positivity, growth mindset, and the beauty of everyday moments. Through engaging illustrations and uplifting messages, the book aims to instill a love for reading while teaching valuable life lessons about kindness, appreciation, and the power of positive thinking.