Eleanor P. Lopez MD’s Newly Released “The Hot-Air Balloon Ride” is a Charming Tale of Imagination and Adventure
“The Hot-Air Balloon Ride” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eleanor P. Lopez MD is a delightful story about a young boy with big dreams, exploring themes of curiosity, wonder, and the boundless power of imagination as he dreams of exploring the world's most beautiful and exotic destinations.
Hudson, FL, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Hot-Air Balloon Ride,” a whimsical journey through the eyes of a young dreamer with a vivid imagination, is the creation of published author, Eleanor P. Lopez MD.
Lopez shares, “This book is about a young boy who is a dreamer with a vivid imagination. He has heard of beautiful and exotic places all over the world. He believes that he would be able to see wonderful places like the Swiss Alps, the Grand Canyon, and even view the majestic Aurora Borealis. If he could just sail away as the captain of his own hot-air balloon!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor P. Lopez MD’s new book offers readers of all ages a chance to dream big and explore the wonders of the world through the lens of a child’s imagination.
Consumers can purchase “The Hot-Air Balloon Ride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Hot-Air Balloon Ride,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lopez shares, “This book is about a young boy who is a dreamer with a vivid imagination. He has heard of beautiful and exotic places all over the world. He believes that he would be able to see wonderful places like the Swiss Alps, the Grand Canyon, and even view the majestic Aurora Borealis. If he could just sail away as the captain of his own hot-air balloon!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor P. Lopez MD’s new book offers readers of all ages a chance to dream big and explore the wonders of the world through the lens of a child’s imagination.
Consumers can purchase “The Hot-Air Balloon Ride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Hot-Air Balloon Ride,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories