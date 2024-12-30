Dr. Beverley Turner’s Newly Released "Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs" is a Nurturing Devotional for Daily Spiritual Growth

“Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Beverley Turner is a thoughtful collection of daily reflections that offers encouragement, wisdom, and insight, crafted especially for those seeking a deeper connection with God through the words of Psalms and Proverbs.