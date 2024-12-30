Dr. Beverley Turner’s Newly Released "Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs" is a Nurturing Devotional for Daily Spiritual Growth
“Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Beverley Turner is a thoughtful collection of daily reflections that offers encouragement, wisdom, and insight, crafted especially for those seeking a deeper connection with God through the words of Psalms and Proverbs.
San Diego, CA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs”: a meaningful devotional designed to guide readers through daily reflections on the wisdom and comfort found in the biblical books of Psalms and Proverbs. “Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs” is the creation of published author, Dr. Beverley Turner, a wife, mother, grandmother, and retired registered nurse, each being a cherished calling. She earned a Doctor of Education at Pepperdine University, with her master’s degree being in Theological Studies.
A New Zealander by birth, she, her husband, and her family moved to the United States of America in the early 1990s, becoming citizens early on. They have been involved in local and global Christian ministry most of their adult lives as pastors, short-term missionaries, counselors, active members of their local church, and caring members of their community.
Dr. Turner shares, “Day-to-Day Reflections: Psalms and Proverbs was born from a lifetime of mentoring girls and women to be strong in the Christian faith. It is a compilation of verses that Beverley has loved and oftentimes quoted, opened to, or directed mentees to locate in the Bible.
"The reflections are purposefully short, written for busy Moms, employees, students, etc., but the reader has the potential to ‘dig deeper’ through questions and responses.
"She has continued her writing to include future publications, Day-to-Day Reflections: Acts through Corinthians and Day-to-Day Reflections: Galatians through Titus.
"Each day, Beverley sits before the Lord with her Bible open and her pen poised. With an open heart, she reads the selected scriptural verses and prayerfully writes the thoughts, ideas, verses, and songs that the Lord prompts her to pen. She often takes a walk during the day and ponders the scripture of the day, to hone the words, and prays over them, committing the readers to God’s perfect plan and unswerving care.
"Comments from some readers include the following:
"Day-to-Day Reflections: Psalms and Proverbs has been a refreshing encouragement to me through my journey of regaining my strength and health. When we lean into God, he transforms our lives, and Beverley has helped unpack the wisdom of these verses to help the reader meditate and apply God’s words of encouragement and teaching. As we seek God’s instruction and listen for his voice, Day-to-Day Reflections: Psalms and Proverbs will enable the reader to be encouraged and have hope. —Vicky Falconer
"Day-to-Day Reflections: Psalms and Proverbs is succinct and thought-provoking, a wonderful way to begin each new day. — Joyce Kurashige”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Beverley Turner’s new book offers readers a rich spiritual resource for daily growth, comfort, and wisdom, inspired by the timeless teachings of Psalms and Proverbs.
Consumers can purchase “Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Day-to-Day Reflections Psalms and Proverbs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
