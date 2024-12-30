Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s Newly Released "My Last Blip in Time" is an Introspective Exploration of Faith, Doubt, and Spiritual Growth
“My Last Blip in Time” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar Alan Ongtengco offers a thoughtful journey of personal reflection and overcoming doubt through the lens of Christian faith.
Johnson City, TN, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Last Blip in Time,” a heartfelt narrative that delves into the complexities of faith and the human tendency to wrestle with doubt, is the creation of published author, Edgar Alan Ongtengco.
Ongtengco shares, “Now Thomas, one of the Twelve, called the Twin, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, ‘We have seen the Lord.’ But he said to them, ‘Unless I see in His hands the mark of the nails and place my finger into the mark of the nails, and place my hand into His side, I will never believe.’ Eight days later, His disciples were inside again, and Thomas was with them. Although the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you.’ Then He said to Thomas, ‘Put your finger here, and see My hands; and put out your hand and place it in My side. Do not disbelieve but believe.’ Thomas answered Him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ Jesus said to him, ‘Have you believed because you have seen Me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed’ (John 20:24–29).
"Guilty as charged. I struggle and confess to being that Doubting Thomas.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s new book is an inspiring examination of doubt and belief, offering readers a compassionate perspective on overcoming spiritual challenges.
