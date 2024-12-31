Brian Miller’s Newly Released "Stories of the First Christmas" is a Heartfelt Dramatization of the Nativity Story
“Stories of the First Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian Miller is a compelling retelling of the Nativity story, capturing the miraculous events and emotions surrounding the birth of Jesus through engaging narratives.
Parma, OH, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stories of the First Christmas”: a beautifully crafted dramatization based on Scripture that brings to life the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. “Stories of the First Christmas” is the work of published author, Brian Miller, a retired Cleveland police officer. He also serves as a chaplain for the Cleveland Division of Police. He and Debbie, his wife of twenty-seven years, make their home in Greater Cleveland.
Brian is also the author of Strength unto the Battle, a book of essays for police officers.
Miller shares, “Mary hummed as she bustled about the kitchen. There is no one in the world like a young lady in love, and Mary was very much in love.
"Marriages at that time were usually arranged between families. Yet Mary’s parents had told her they prayed for wisdom to choose a good husband for her.
"When they told her about Joseph’s family and that both sets of parents believed he was the one for her, she was thrilled. Mary knew Joseph. He was a carpenter. He was a gentleman, worked hard, and loved the Lord. She could also tell he was interested in her.
"Mary gathered the ingredients for a honey cake. Joseph would stop by later. Honey cake was his favorite. As Mary prepared, she thought about their many conversations.
"After they became engaged, they talked about what it would be like when they married. These conversations were always fun. They talked often about having children. Mary thought about strong young boys doing carpentry like their father or girls cooking and making clothes.
"As Mary prepared the honey cake and looked forward to married life, she suddenly felt uneasy. Someone else was in the room with her.
"She turned to see a large, powerful-looking man standing in the middle of the kitchen. He wore a dazzling white garment. Mary instinctively backed away.
'Who are you?' she asked fearfully.
"The man spoke:
"Hail, thou that art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women. (Luke 1:28)
"Who is this man? Mary thought. And what does he mean that I’m highly favored?
And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. (Luke 1:29)
"The time of the first Christmas was one of mighty miracles in the lives of ordinary people. Stories of the First Christmas is a dramatization, based on Scripture, of that wonderful time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Miller’s new book provides a fresh perspective on the Nativity, encouraging readers to reflect on the miraculous nature of that holy night.
Consumers can purchase “Stories of the First Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stories of the First Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brian is also the author of Strength unto the Battle, a book of essays for police officers.
Miller shares, “Mary hummed as she bustled about the kitchen. There is no one in the world like a young lady in love, and Mary was very much in love.
"Marriages at that time were usually arranged between families. Yet Mary’s parents had told her they prayed for wisdom to choose a good husband for her.
"When they told her about Joseph’s family and that both sets of parents believed he was the one for her, she was thrilled. Mary knew Joseph. He was a carpenter. He was a gentleman, worked hard, and loved the Lord. She could also tell he was interested in her.
"Mary gathered the ingredients for a honey cake. Joseph would stop by later. Honey cake was his favorite. As Mary prepared, she thought about their many conversations.
"After they became engaged, they talked about what it would be like when they married. These conversations were always fun. They talked often about having children. Mary thought about strong young boys doing carpentry like their father or girls cooking and making clothes.
"As Mary prepared the honey cake and looked forward to married life, she suddenly felt uneasy. Someone else was in the room with her.
"She turned to see a large, powerful-looking man standing in the middle of the kitchen. He wore a dazzling white garment. Mary instinctively backed away.
'Who are you?' she asked fearfully.
"The man spoke:
"Hail, thou that art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women. (Luke 1:28)
"Who is this man? Mary thought. And what does he mean that I’m highly favored?
And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. (Luke 1:29)
"The time of the first Christmas was one of mighty miracles in the lives of ordinary people. Stories of the First Christmas is a dramatization, based on Scripture, of that wonderful time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Miller’s new book provides a fresh perspective on the Nativity, encouraging readers to reflect on the miraculous nature of that holy night.
Consumers can purchase “Stories of the First Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stories of the First Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories