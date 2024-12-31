Amanda Cooper’s Newly Released “What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark” is a Charming and Supportive Tale for Young Readers Facing Fears
“What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Cooper is a delightful children’s book that encourages bravery and offers gentle guidance for overcoming fears of the dark, all while fostering a love for reading and family connection.
Milledgeville, GA, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark”: a heartwarming and reassuring story that explores how to face ones fears. “What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark” is the creation of published author, Amanda Cooper, a retired teacher who lives in Georgia with her husband, Bob, and their four dogs, Sadie, Gracie, Ellie, and of course, Cookie. Gardening and tackling home projects are among her hobbies, but Amanda’s passion is teaching children and opening the doors of reading to children. As a teacher and an avid reader herself, Amanda knows the adventures that await every child who opens a book. Deep bonds are formed when reading and interacting about a story with a young child, and Amanda’s current favorite pastime is reading to her granddaughter as she hopes to instill a love of reading in her little mind. Having had fears of thunderstorms and the dark as a young child, in this series, "What Should Cookie Do?" Amanda hopes to help children learn to be brave through several common childhood fears and open a precious door of reading and communication between a child and their adult.
Cooper shares, “The dark can be very scary. Are you afraid when the lights go out at night? Cookie is. Thankfully she remembers what her mom and dad tell her about how to be brave. She tries them out one night and gives being brave a try, and it works! I bet you can be brave if you try them too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Cooper’s new book a perfect bedtime story for young readers, gently teaching them to find bravery within themselves while building confidence and communication through reading.
Consumers can purchase “What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cooper shares, “The dark can be very scary. Are you afraid when the lights go out at night? Cookie is. Thankfully she remembers what her mom and dad tell her about how to be brave. She tries them out one night and gives being brave a try, and it works! I bet you can be brave if you try them too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Cooper’s new book a perfect bedtime story for young readers, gently teaching them to find bravery within themselves while building confidence and communication through reading.
Consumers can purchase “What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Should Cookie Do?: The Dark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories