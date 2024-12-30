T. E. Breece’s New Book, "Under a Western Sky," is a Riveting Anthology Exploring Life and Time of Those Living in the Fictional Rural Community of Valley Rock
New York, NY, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T. E. Breece, a country girl who currently lives in Oregon with her two cats and her daughters, has completed her most recent book, “Under a Western Sky”: an engaging series of short stories exploring the adventures of a small-town rural community.
Breece shares, “The short stories cover cowboys, Griggs, and Church with aliens and paranormal. It’s meant to be campy; it’s meant to be fun.”
Published by Fulton Books, T. E. Breece’s book is sure to captivate readers as they explore the community of Valley Rock, which is inspired by the rural desert areas of Oregon. With Breece’s tales, readers will discover a host of interesting characters and scenarios that blend together both humor and sincerity, showing the beauty and community at the heart of America’s rural towns.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Under a Western Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Breece shares, “The short stories cover cowboys, Griggs, and Church with aliens and paranormal. It’s meant to be campy; it’s meant to be fun.”
Published by Fulton Books, T. E. Breece’s book is sure to captivate readers as they explore the community of Valley Rock, which is inspired by the rural desert areas of Oregon. With Breece’s tales, readers will discover a host of interesting characters and scenarios that blend together both humor and sincerity, showing the beauty and community at the heart of America’s rural towns.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Under a Western Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories