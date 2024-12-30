Jessica Gooden’s New Book, "Good Day, St. Augustine," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Beautiful Sights and Landmarks to Behold in St. Augustine, Florida
St. Augustine, FL, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Gooden, a loving wife of over twenty years and a mother of three, has completed her most recent book, “Good Day, St. Augustine”: a riveting guide to the incredible places to visit around the city of St. Augustine, a place near and dear to the author’s heart.
“I chose the title ‘Good Day, St. Augustine’ because there really is no better way to spend a day,” writes Gooden. “There is so much to experience and something for everyone, whether it’s soaking up the rich history, spending time on our beautiful beaches, enjoying a night out at a fabulous restaurant, or enjoying our landmarks and the plethora of activities that are available. There is never a lack of something to do. It’s more about choosing the kind of day you want to have and then enjoying that experience and making memories with family and friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Gooden’s book is inspired by the author’s own love of St. Augustine, a city which she often visited as a young girl and now resides in with her family. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring St. Augustine to life, “Good Day, St. Augustine” will transport readers of all ages with each turn of the page, inviting them to explore the nation's oldest city.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Good Day, St. Augustine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
