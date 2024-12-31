Leslie Donald Porter’s New Book, "Woodspun," is a Gripping Fantasy Saga That Follows Two Sisters Who Discover Their Hidden Past and Embark on a Quest to Save Their World
North Wales, PA, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leslie Donald Porter has completed his most recent book, “Woodspun”: a compelling novel set in a magical world that centers around two sisters who must brave their world in order to fulfill their destiny and save everything they love from a destructive dark force.
“Tamalia had always been drawn to the great forest of Verdu Bardu,” writes Porter. “The vast woods sheltered her peaceful village home, Hearthwood, from the outer world of Druindin. The village’s natural walls had only been breached once when Tamalia and her sister Sasha were mysteriously left as foundling babes to be discovered by wise Old Adelia. She became their spirit mother, raising and guiding them to their recent elevation as young women.
“Then everything changed.
“When Tamalia and Sasha meet a mysterious stranger, their lives and all that they believe true is upended. Warnings of an evil threat entering the forest, revelations about their mother, and a burdensome destiny are laid before them. Though frightened and confused, the sisters soon find themselves fighting to save their home. They discover they are not alone in their struggle as secrets are revealed about those closest to them.
“Even far away in the northern lands of Druindin, others aid their cause. Two sorcerers bound and empowered by their love for one another seek the source of evil that has beset Verdu Bardu. Only Trellor Faecrux can enter Bereft Bardu, the Barren Wall, a dark and corrupt forest where a secret hidden power resides. Can his beloved soul sorcerer, Santor Foculus, still protect him from afar?
“As their stories unfold within these woods of light and darkness, one thing becomes clear. The evil approaching seeks out one from the Foundling Prophecy the champion promised to save Druindin’s forests, the one named Woodspun.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie Donald Porter’s book will captivate fans of the fantasy genre as they follow along on Tamalia and Sasha’s epic quest to save their home, despite the insurmountable odds against them. Brimming with imaginative world-building, “Woodspun” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling conclusion that will keep them wanting more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Woodspun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Tamalia had always been drawn to the great forest of Verdu Bardu,” writes Porter. “The vast woods sheltered her peaceful village home, Hearthwood, from the outer world of Druindin. The village’s natural walls had only been breached once when Tamalia and her sister Sasha were mysteriously left as foundling babes to be discovered by wise Old Adelia. She became their spirit mother, raising and guiding them to their recent elevation as young women.
“Then everything changed.
“When Tamalia and Sasha meet a mysterious stranger, their lives and all that they believe true is upended. Warnings of an evil threat entering the forest, revelations about their mother, and a burdensome destiny are laid before them. Though frightened and confused, the sisters soon find themselves fighting to save their home. They discover they are not alone in their struggle as secrets are revealed about those closest to them.
“Even far away in the northern lands of Druindin, others aid their cause. Two sorcerers bound and empowered by their love for one another seek the source of evil that has beset Verdu Bardu. Only Trellor Faecrux can enter Bereft Bardu, the Barren Wall, a dark and corrupt forest where a secret hidden power resides. Can his beloved soul sorcerer, Santor Foculus, still protect him from afar?
“As their stories unfold within these woods of light and darkness, one thing becomes clear. The evil approaching seeks out one from the Foundling Prophecy the champion promised to save Druindin’s forests, the one named Woodspun.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie Donald Porter’s book will captivate fans of the fantasy genre as they follow along on Tamalia and Sasha’s epic quest to save their home, despite the insurmountable odds against them. Brimming with imaginative world-building, “Woodspun” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling conclusion that will keep them wanting more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Woodspun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories