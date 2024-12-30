Hugh A. Samuels’s New Book, "My Grandma and Me," is a Charming Tale That Illustrates the Special Relationship Between a Young Boy and His Beloved Grandmother
Hamden, CT, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hugh A. Samuels has completed his most recent book, “My Grandma and Me”: a heartfelt tale based on the author’s own life that follows a young boy who was raised for a number of years by his grandmother. After leaving her care to emigrate to America, he never forgets the important lessons and love she shared with him as he strives for greatness.
A native of Jamaica, author Hugh A. Samuels immigrated to the Bronx, New York, at the age of seven, where his mother, Sylvia, worked as a maid and dietitian to support and bring her three children to the United States. After graduating from Springfield Gardens High School in Queens, Hugh joined the United States Air Force and subsequently retired from the military as a master sergeant after twenty-one years. The author has since worked in corporate America for companies manufacturing both military and commercial aircraft. Currently, he resides in Connecticut and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing, as well as a master’s degree in human services.
“My grandmother Margaret holds a special place in my heart,” writes Samuels. “She raised me from the age of two to seven, when my mother Sylvia went to the United States of America to secure a better life for my brother, sister, and myself. I was literally inseparable from her when I was a child. She nurtured, educated, and protected me, wrapping me in a warm, comforting world of love.
“... I feel my grandmother’s spirit walking with me constantly as I go throughout my life, even to this day! She was a wonderful, giving woman, and this is a resounding ‘thank you’ to her for everything she has done for me.”
Published by Fulton Books, Hugh A. Samuels’s book serves as a gift of gratitude to all grandmothers who have taken on the challenge of serving their grandchildren in their time of need. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Syid Messiah, “My Grandma and Me” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inspiring them to cherish the time they share with their grandmothers, as well as the love, support, and encouragement they offer to all their grandchildren.
