Lari Hatley’s New Book, "Gotcha Last," is a Poignant Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Navigate Her Feelings of Guilt and Grief After a Life Altering Tragedy
Durham, NC, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lari Hatley, a wife, mother, and grandmother who taught kindergarten through 12th grade, special education, gifted education, and college classes, has completed her most recent book, “Gotcha Last”: a heartfelt novel of a young girl named Mary Ann, who grows tired of her younger brother teasing her constantly, only to find herself dealing with guilt and pain after her brother passes away.
“‘Gotcha Last’ is the story of a pesky little brother, who pesters his big sister with games, like ‘Gotcha Last,’” writes Hatley. “His sister wishes the teasing would stop. Then tragedy strikes and big sister has to find ways to handle her feelings of guilt, as well as her grief.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lari Hatley’s book will take readers on an emotionally stirring journey as they follow Mary Ann through the difficult processes of learning to live with and heal from her immense grief. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Gotcha Last” is sure to resonate with anyone who has struggled with the loss of a loved one, offering a glimmer of hope during life’s darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Gotcha Last” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
