Author Denise Schreyer’s New Book, "Bearing It All," is a Fascinating and Eye-Opening Account of the Author’s Time Working as a Career Stripper and Dancer

Recent release “Bearing It All” from Newman Springs Publishing author Denise Schreyer is an engaging autobiographical account that chronicles various stories and moments from the author’s experiences while working as a stripper and dancer. From the highs and lows of it all, Denise holds nothing back to reveal what truly happened in a strip club.