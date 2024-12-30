Author Denise Schreyer’s New Book, "Bearing It All," is a Fascinating and Eye-Opening Account of the Author’s Time Working as a Career Stripper and Dancer
Recent release “Bearing It All” from Newman Springs Publishing author Denise Schreyer is an engaging autobiographical account that chronicles various stories and moments from the author’s experiences while working as a stripper and dancer. From the highs and lows of it all, Denise holds nothing back to reveal what truly happened in a strip club.
Jurupa Valley, CA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Denise Schreyer has completed her new book, “Bearing It All”: an enlightening memoir that shares a mix of hilarious and sincere stories from the author’s time working as a stripper and a dancer, from backstage mishaps to disgusting customers with poor behavior.
After retiring from the stage in her mid-thirties, author Denis Schreyer began a successful twenty-year career as a horse trainer and riding instructor, loving every minute. She is now semi-retired and living in sunny California. Denise still loves working with horses and teaching the magic of horse therapy and, in her spare time, she enjoys tarot card readings and investigating paranormal hot spots.
In “Bearing It All,” readers will take a bumpy ride with Denise, known on stage as Dutchess, through the dark day-to-day life of a career stripper and dancer. The stories from her diary reveal the shocking truth about what really goes on at strip clubs, from breast implants falling out on stage to customers’ disgusting behavior.
“This book is my personal account of twenty-five or so true stories that occurred in my nearly twenty years as a dancer/stripper,” writes Schreyer. “If I had only worked two days a week for twenty years, that would be one thousand, nine hundred, and twenty days that I worked. I worked a lot more than that, but my point is that this book is a collection of stories that consistently happened over and over again. I also want to make the point that the business is not all tragic for every dancer. I have met some truly wonderful customers, as well as dancers. I think that all dancers are wonderful as well as very brave. I have met customers that will be a part of my life forever.”
The author continues, “We all know that one anguish-filled tribulation can fuck a person up for a long time. Well, here are thirty-five or so truth-filled tribulations that a dancer/stripper deals with consistently and repeatedly. It is definitely a bumpy lifestyle if one chooses this profession.
“I want to make it clear that if another dancer has not had these experiences, please do not take offense. I did not write this book to belittle the profession. These stories are personal accounts of what I saw and experienced. These stories are mine and mine alone. They belong to me and me alone. As if!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denise Schreyer’s enthralling tale will take readers behind the scenes, exploring topics such as how much the girls truly make, how they’re treated by both management and customers, and what coping skills they use to get through each shift. Deeply personal and candid, “Bearing It All” is sure to resonate with readers, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Bearing It All" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
