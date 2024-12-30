Author Zach Morin’s New Book, "Love, Zach," is a Collection of Photographs and Anecdotes That Document the Author’s Cross Country Road Trip with His Daughter

Recent release “Love, Zach” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zach Morin is a riveting series of photos and stories that chronicle the author’s journey across the country with his daughter, Sofia. With the goal of seeing every state and national park in America, Morin’s collection reveals the beauty of the nation while reflecting on the human condition.