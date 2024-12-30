Author Zach Morin’s New Book, "Love, Zach," is a Collection of Photographs and Anecdotes That Document the Author’s Cross Country Road Trip with His Daughter
Recent release “Love, Zach” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zach Morin is a riveting series of photos and stories that chronicle the author’s journey across the country with his daughter, Sofia. With the goal of seeing every state and national park in America, Morin’s collection reveals the beauty of the nation while reflecting on the human condition.
Brooklyn, CT, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zach Morin has completed his new book, “Love, Zach”: a fascinating compilation of photographs and short anecdotes from the author’s cross-country journey with his daughter, documenting every locale they visited along the way to see everything that America has to offer.
In “Love, Zach,” author Zach Morin provides a series of images, most of them caught in moments of spontaneity, and their corresponding anecdotes that reflect the results of what can be found in the romance of living life to uncover stories, rather than waiting for life to deliver them to oneself.
“Some say that a life can be measured by the quantity of stories accumulated throughout,” writes Morrin. “Certainly, the summation of tales one might be able to tell can range from joyous, heartbreaking, triumphant, terrifying, sentimental, disappointing, hopeful, embarrassing, prideful to anticlimactic, and, often overtold…
“Regardless of their content, these narratives shape who we were, who we are, who we will become, and how we’ll be remembered by our loved ones and all others around us!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Zach Morin’s enthralling series shows his appreciation for nurturing past memories, an openness for creating new experiences from the unknown, and a desire to share all of it with those closest to him. Deeply personal and candid, “Love, Zach” is shared in the hope of inspiring readers and encouraging them to further add to their own collections of travels and memories.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Love, Zach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
