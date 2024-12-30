Author 10-4’s New Book, "Political Savvy," is a Compelling Discussion That Offers a Bold Vision for Overcoming Political Aggression and Embracing True Wisdom
Recent release “Political Savvy” from Newman Springs Publishing author 10-4 presents a radical new approach to navigating the complex and often toxic landscape of modern politics. With poetic and profound insights, 10-4 urges readers to transcend political divisions and embrace a deeper, more enlightened perspective that neutralizes harmful forces and fosters true wisdom.
New York, NY, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 10-4 has completed their new book, “Political Savvy”: a groundbreaking and thought-provoking series that challenges readers to see past the division and toxicity of modern politics in order to encourage unity and understanding across all political spectrums.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, 10-4’s enlightening novel is both a critique of the current political system, as well as a guide for those seeking to break free from the propaganda society is constantly fed in order to see things clearly and without bias. Based upon the author’s personal observations and experiences, “Political Savvy” is a stirring call to action for those seeking a path toward healing and personal empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Political Savvy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, 10-4’s enlightening novel is both a critique of the current political system, as well as a guide for those seeking to break free from the propaganda society is constantly fed in order to see things clearly and without bias. Based upon the author’s personal observations and experiences, “Political Savvy” is a stirring call to action for those seeking a path toward healing and personal empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Political Savvy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories