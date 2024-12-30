Author 10-4’s New Book, "Political Savvy," is a Compelling Discussion That Offers a Bold Vision for Overcoming Political Aggression and Embracing True Wisdom

Recent release “Political Savvy” from Newman Springs Publishing author 10-4 presents a radical new approach to navigating the complex and often toxic landscape of modern politics. With poetic and profound insights, 10-4 urges readers to transcend political divisions and embrace a deeper, more enlightened perspective that neutralizes harmful forces and fosters true wisdom.