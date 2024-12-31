Author Monica Taylor’s New Book, "Messages from My Heart to Yours," is a Profound Read That Presents a Journey of Resilience, Faith, and the Transformative Power of Love
Recent release “Messages from My Heart to Yours” from Newman Springs Publishing author Monica Taylor is a thought-provoking collection of poems and reflections that shares a tale of resilience, faith, and the pursuit of personal growth while inviting readers into a world of heartfelt wisdom and spiritual insight.
Gadsden, AL, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Monica Taylor, who has worked in a variety of fields but has always been driven by her desire to be in the caretaking field, has completed her new book, “Messages from My Heart to Yours”: a poignant and engaging series of poems and ruminations that draws upon the author’s own experiences of overcoming life’s trials to impart an uplifting tale of hope in the face of adversity.
“This is a culmination of my experiences and hopes expressed many times in many ways as I went through getting to where I am today,” writes Taylor. “Giving up was never an option. Having to go through hardship was for lessons to be learned to make me not only a better person but also better at ministering, mothering, and teaching.
“So we have opportunities for our gifts to be used wisely and shared. My hope for you after reading ‘Messages from My Heart to Yours’ is you’ll find and receive your blessings with love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Monica Taylor’s stirring collection is a heartfelt expression of the author’s belief in the importance of sharing one’s gifts with the world, guided by compassion and faith. Each poem within “Messages from My Heart to Yours” offers readers a moment of reflection and inspiration, encouraging them to embrace life’s challenges as opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Messages from My Heart to Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is a culmination of my experiences and hopes expressed many times in many ways as I went through getting to where I am today,” writes Taylor. “Giving up was never an option. Having to go through hardship was for lessons to be learned to make me not only a better person but also better at ministering, mothering, and teaching.
“So we have opportunities for our gifts to be used wisely and shared. My hope for you after reading ‘Messages from My Heart to Yours’ is you’ll find and receive your blessings with love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Monica Taylor’s stirring collection is a heartfelt expression of the author’s belief in the importance of sharing one’s gifts with the world, guided by compassion and faith. Each poem within “Messages from My Heart to Yours” offers readers a moment of reflection and inspiration, encouraging them to embrace life’s challenges as opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Messages from My Heart to Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories