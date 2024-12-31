Author H.A. Campbell’s New Book, “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga,” Follows Those Struggling Against the Darkness of the World of Maalima

Recent release “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga” from Newman Springs Publishing author H.A. Campbell is a compelling fantasy novel set in the world of Maalima in which darkness and corruption lurks around every corner. As war rages on, a group of souls from all walks of life must find a way to survive their circumstances.