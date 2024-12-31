Author H.A. Campbell’s New Book, “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga,” Follows Those Struggling Against the Darkness of the World of Maalima
Recent release “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga” from Newman Springs Publishing author H.A. Campbell is a compelling fantasy novel set in the world of Maalima in which darkness and corruption lurks around every corner. As war rages on, a group of souls from all walks of life must find a way to survive their circumstances.
Helena, MT, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- H.A. Campbell has completed her new book, “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga”: a gripping epic that centers around a diverse group of characters who struggle against the war and corruption of their world in order to build a better life for themselves, seek revenge, or merely survive.
Campbell shares, “A slave living for revenge who stopped loving long ago. A naive girl coming to grips with the cruel world around her who hates the darkness she suddenly sees. An orphan who thrives on chaos and can’t avoid making trouble. A father on a desperate search for his sons, running from his past. Staying the same is not an option. They must grow, face their shadows, and confront their fears. Enter the world of Maalima, a land troubled by constant war, slavery, and the shadow of betrayal over every heart. The good in the world sequesters itself from all other creatures, hiding in obscure corners of the rugged country, or deep at the bottom of the ocean in hidden kingdoms. Retribution battles forgiveness for rule in each one’s heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, H.A. Campbell’s enthralling tale is a powerful tale exploring the darker shades of humanity through the lens of a fantasy setting. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Wanderer’s Journey” promises to leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more long after the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
